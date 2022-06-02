ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUST IN: Short-staffed Alexandria Police Department to reduce service to public

By James Cullum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated at 7:45 p.m. — A short-staffed Alexandria Police Department is reducing its services to the community, the department announced on Wednesday (June 2). Police will no longer respond to calls for service that fall under another agency’s responsibility or respond to old crime scenes that show no danger to the...

Alexandria, VA
