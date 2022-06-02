A Bartender Warned This Woman To Avoid The Man Sitting Next To Her At All Costs, And 21 Others Shared Similar Stories

Related
My husband and I live together, but our best conversations happen over the phone
After being together for decades, the couple still talks regularly on the phone because it prevents them from getting distracted by other things.
I live off peanut butter sandwiches to afford bills – I’ve lost so much weight my clothes hang off and I’m always hungry
LAURA March has never been one for luxuries and has always been careful when it comes to money. But the 72-year-old has admitted she’s now skipping meals and surviving off cheese or peanut butter sandwiches for dinner due to the dramatic rise in the cost of living. Last month...
The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts
This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
The Unexpected Beverage No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because It Causes Bloating
Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD.
Woman Catches Husband Cheating With Nanny Thanks To Disney Ride Photo
A woman named Natalie caught her husband cheating with the nanny thanks to a Disney ride photo. Here’s the story. Natalie, now a single mom of two, caught her husband cheating thanks to a souvenir snapshot, and the nanny subsequently filed a restraining order against her former employee. Her husband has apparently been “lonely and remorseful” since their breakup.
Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
‘I still have dreams’: Woman who ‘hasn’t sat down’ for 30 years fears her legs will ‘fail at any moment’
A woman who has not sat down in 30 years because of a debilitating condition which has fused her hips to their joints is terrified her legs will “fail at any moment” making it impossible for her to stand.Desperate to start specialist physiotherapy costing thousands of pounds, Joanna Klich, 32, last sat down as a toddler, but only remembers a life of standing or lying down, due to a rare genetic condition loosely diagnosed as spinal muscular atrophy, which weakens muscles and impairs movement, as well as central core disease, which does the same.Despite her limitations, until she was 21,...
I’m a dermatologist – there are three $2 Family Dollar products I swear by but one you should always avoid
DOLLAR stores offer a great opportunity to purchase products at low prices - including skincare items recommended by dermatologists. One dermatologist is sharing three products he recommends you buy on your next trip to the dollar store, plus one to always avoid and why. Dr Charles, who goes by @drcharlesmd1...
The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued
If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
Mother goes viral with incredible tale of how she left her husband of 14 years for a near stranger she was convinced was her 'soulmate' after one evening chatting at a conference - only for the other man to reject her
A mother-of-two has gone viral on social media after writing a memoir about leaving her husband of 14 years to pursue a stranger who she thought could be her 'soulmate'. Amanda Trenfield, from Sydney, explained that she spent 20 years building a 'somewhat predictable life' with a career in the financial services alongside caring for two young children and her marriage.
We’re a family-of-five and live on a bus – people cruelly say our kids’ bunks look like coffins but they are comfortable
A FAMILY-of-five have revealed how they quit living in a normal home and moved into a converted bus to travel the world. However, after the Bethune family shared a video tour, people were quick to cruelly slam the kids’ bunks as looking like “coffins”. On her @red.white.and.bethune...
Found: Frozen Pizza So Dang Good, You’ll Swear You’re Eating a Fresh Pie Al Fresco in Italy
The best pizza I've ever eaten was, unsurprisingly, in Rome. I was on a family trip when I was 13, and 15 years later, can still distinctly remember how perfectly cheesy and delicious that simple Margherita pie was. But the second best pizza I've ever eaten was, very surprisingly, frozen—although...
I found my dream dress but was horrified when my cheapskate fiancé returned it because he wanted me to rent one instead
EVERY bride dreams of her fairytale wedding dress - so imagine finally finding "the one", only to realise your future husband has returned it behind your back. That's the unfortunate situation one anonymous 29-year-old woman, who is from the US, found herself in. Taking to Reddit, the bride-to-be explains how...
Woman Caught On Camera Hurling Racial Comments At A Restaurant
A woman dubbed "California Karen" is now under fire for spewing racial comments at a DJ who filmed her screaming at a Santa Barbara restaurant. The video has since gone viral during which "Karen" made the remark to a man that he was "one of four black people in Santa Barbara." The video has garnered more than 10K views and even hit international headlines since Tuesday afternoon (May 24).
I’m a laundry pro – why you should stop using fabric softener & swap it for household staples you already have
THERE are two types of people in the world: those who swear by fabric softener every time they do laundry, and those who believe it's the equivalent of pouring money down the drain. Regardless of your outlook, your clothes could benefit from a fabric softener alternative, which can add a...
The One Fat-Burning Drink You Should Have Before Bed If You Want A Flat Stomach, According To Nutritionists
Burning fat in your midsection area or anywhere else requires ample hydration, a balanced diet, regular exercise, and of course, a healthy sleep schedule. With that said, sipping on a hot drink before bed can help your body prepare to enter its rest ...
Supermarket secret: How you pick the PERFECT watermelon every time using your fingers
A mum has shared a little-known secret to choosing perfectly ripe watermelons from the supermarket every time. Australian parenting network Mum Central shared the handy tip on Facebook after speaking to a watermelon farmer who said the key is to check the width between the green lines on the fruit.
TikTok Thinks This Karen Is Actually Right After a Woman Tried Framing Her as the Villain
For some reason, there are people who will go out of their way to victimize themselves. Maybe they're doing so in a bid to try and appear more interesting so they have to go and appropriate a struggle that isn't their own instead of working with whatever they have to try and be happy.
Woman slammed for the crazy list of rules she has for her employee… including banning her from leaving the house
A WOMAN has shocked Instagram users after creating a list of strict rules and chores for an employee, which social media users have labelled "disgusting". The controversial requirements, which appear to be for a housekeeper, nanny or similar house position, include not being allowed to speak to strangers, leave the house without permission and only use their phone when the children are asleep.
Man Refuses to Give Up Airplane Seat for New Mom and Baby
How much accommodation should people be expected to give new parents?. Anyone with children will tell you that it isn't easy to be a parent. There are a lot of logistics and obstacles to navigate that can make things easily frustrating and quickly upsetting. Traveling with young children tends to be one of those exact situations that can cause frustration and upset.
