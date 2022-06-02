Arrests and incidents reported June 2, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
May 26
- Criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1776
- Permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1212
May 27
- Domestic violence; Co. Rd. 594
- unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
- harassment; Co. Rd. 813
- criminal mischief, trespassing; Co. Rd. 1344
- burglary; Co. Rd. 548
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 953
- menacing; Co. Rd. 1719
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 645
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1204
- criminal mischief, trespassing; Co. Rd. 1548
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1114
- harassment; Hwy 278 E
- unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 421
May 28
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy 278
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 91
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude; Co. Rd. 1114
- criminal mischief; Hwy 69 N
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 25
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1114
- permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1711
- unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 747
May 29
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1600
- illegal possession of prescription drugs; Hwy 69 N
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 613
- reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1141
- assault; Co. Rd. 735
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 91
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1069
- unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 594
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Ryan Rd.
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Scott Dr.
May 30
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 4 th St. SW
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1442
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1428
- harassment; Hwy 69 N
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy 278 E
- unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1242
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1693
- burglary; Co. Rd. 747
- theft of property; Hwy 69 S
- attempt to elude; Co. Rd. 1371
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 8
May 31
- permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1030
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 201
- unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1371
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1422
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 601
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1639
- Violation of Protection Order; Co. Rd. 1112
- unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, possession of weapon without a permit; Hwy 278 E
June 1
- drug trafficking, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Industrial Dr. SW
- drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1273
- harassment; Co. Rd. 184
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69 S
Arrests
May 31
Blevins, Louise M; 67
- assault-harassment
Davis, Kayla M; 32
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – promote prison contraband (drugs)
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Gardner, Brigette K; 30
- forgery-counterfeiting
- forgery-forged instrument
- fraud-identity theft
Gorff, Brian S; 32
- FTA – assault-harassment (2 counts)
Hopper, Natalie G; 20
- burglary-resistence-force
- Grand Jury arrest warrant – Larceny/theft-theft
Jones, Austin A; 27
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- possession of dangerous drugs
- attempting to elude a police officer
- drunk/addict in possession of a firearm
- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
Smith, Dezerah D; 30
- assault-harassment
Wagnon, Jeffrey S Jr; 38
- Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs
- flight/escape
Watkins, Dekoda J; 29
- FTA – larceny/theft-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500
Williams, Heather L; 35
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of marijuana
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
June 1
Bailey, Christopher J; 29
- Probation Violation – larceny/theft of property, $1500-$2500
Brady, Brianna D; 27
- Appears in public place under influence
Burks, Kenneth A; 21
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Duke, Alex M; 20
- drug trafficking
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Garrison, Cooper D; 21
- possession of methamphetamine
Hyde, Kabri L; 21
- drug trafficking
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense (2 counts)
- possession of marijuana
- possession of dangerous drugs
Ingram, Heather L; 30
- FTA – expired license
- FTA – failure/refusal to display insurance
- FTA – speed above 55 mph, highway under four lanes (2 counts)
McCaig, Alisha S; 35
- FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of marijuana
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
McCormick, Kenny L Jr; 29
- FTA – driving while license suspended
Palmer-Powell, Louis J; 27
- FTA – driving under the influence (alcohol)
Swann, Terry W; 58
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Villa, Alexis B M; 19
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Woody, Antonia M Jr; 22
- Probation Violation – larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 1
- Domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; McNabb Rd. SW
Arrests
June 1
Evans, David E; 42
- FTA – driving without license (2 counts)
Hanceville Police Department
