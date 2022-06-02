ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Arrests and incidents reported June 2, 2022

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 2, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

May 26

  • Criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1776
  • Permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1212

May 27

  • Domestic violence; Co. Rd. 594
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 157
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 813
  • criminal mischief, trespassing; Co. Rd. 1344
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 548
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 953
  • menacing; Co. Rd. 1719
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 645
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1204
  • criminal mischief, trespassing; Co. Rd. 1548
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1114
  • harassment; Hwy 278 E
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 421

May 28

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy 278
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 91
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, attempt to elude; Co. Rd. 1114
  • criminal mischief; Hwy 69 N
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 25
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1114
  • permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1711
  • unlawful possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs; Co. Rd. 747

May 29

  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1600
  • illegal possession of prescription drugs; Hwy 69 N
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 613
  • reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1141
  • assault; Co. Rd. 735
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 91
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1069
  • unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 594
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Ryan Rd.
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Scott Dr.

May 30

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; 4 th St. SW
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1442
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1428
  • harassment; Hwy 69 N
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Hwy 278 E
  • unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1242
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1693
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 747
  • theft of property; Hwy 69 S
  • attempt to elude; Co. Rd. 1371
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 8

May 31

  • permitting dogs to run at large; Co. Rd. 1030
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 201
  • unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 1371
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1422
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 601
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1639
  • Violation of Protection Order; Co. Rd. 1112
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude, possession of weapon without a permit; Hwy 278 E

June 1

  • drug trafficking, unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Industrial Dr. SW
  • drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1273
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 184
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69 S

Arrests

May 31

Blevins, Louise M; 67

  • assault-harassment

Davis, Kayla M; 32

Gardner, Brigette K; 30

  • forgery-counterfeiting
  • forgery-forged instrument
  • fraud-identity theft

Gorff, Brian S; 32

  • FTA – assault-harassment (2 counts)

Hopper, Natalie G; 20

  • burglary-resistence-force
  • Grand Jury arrest warrant – Larceny/theft-theft

Jones, Austin A; 27

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • possession of dangerous drugs
  • attempting to elude a police officer
  • drunk/addict in possession of a firearm
  • possession of a concealed weapon without a permit

Smith, Dezerah D; 30

  • assault-harassment

Wagnon, Jeffrey S Jr; 38

  • Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs
  • flight/escape

Watkins, Dekoda J; 29

  • FTA – larceny/theft-shoplifting, $500-less than $1500

Williams, Heather L; 35

  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of marijuana
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

June 1

Bailey, Christopher J; 29

  • Probation Violation – larceny/theft of property, $1500-$2500

Brady, Brianna D; 27

  • Appears in public place under influence

Burks, Kenneth A; 21

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Duke, Alex M; 20

  • drug trafficking
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Garrison, Cooper D; 21

  • possession of methamphetamine

Hyde, Kabri L; 21

  • drug trafficking
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense (2 counts)
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of dangerous drugs

Ingram, Heather L; 30

  • FTA – expired license
  • FTA – failure/refusal to display insurance
  • FTA – speed above 55 mph, highway under four lanes (2 counts)

McCaig, Alisha S; 35

  • FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of marijuana
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

McCormick, Kenny L Jr; 29

  • FTA – driving while license suspended

Palmer-Powell, Louis J; 27

  • FTA – driving under the influence (alcohol)

Swann, Terry W; 58

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Villa, Alexis B M; 19

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Woody, Antonia M Jr; 22

  • Probation Violation – larceny/theft-theft-miscellaneous

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

June 1

  • Domestic violence – 3 rd degree; person; McNabb Rd. SW

Arrests

June 1

Evans, David E; 42

  • FTA – driving without license (2 counts)

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

