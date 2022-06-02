Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks, Montgomery, Philadelphia by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-02 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bucks; Montgomery; Philadelphia The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, June 6, through Friday, June 10, from 7:30 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest.
Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue.
It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide.
Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore.
The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Chester County jury this week found 24-year-old Damone Jones of Drexel Hill guilty of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy to deliver and related charges, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. According to Assistant District Attorneys Kaitlyn Macaulay and...
Philadelphia’s Roosevelt Boulevard, a notoriously dangerous corridor, saw 10 to 13 percent of the city’s total traffic fatalities every year before the pandemic, reports Claudia Lauer for Insurance Journal. “Roosevelt Boulevard is an almost 14-mile maze of chaotic traffic patterns that passes through some of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods and census tracts with the highest poverty rates. Driving can be dangerous with cars traversing between inner and outer lanes, but biking or walking on the boulevard can be even worse with some pedestrian crossings longer than a football field and taking four light cycles to cross.”
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Lane closures to accommodate milling and paving operations are scheduled to occur through Friday (June 10, 2022) on state-owned highways across five Chester County townships within The Post’s circulation area, the King of Prussia office of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. Work...
DEVELOPING STORY: At least 13 people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia. Police say two people have been killed. The gunman opened fire on South Street. “People are down all over,” one eyewitness wrote on social media. More details to follow.
READING PA – Residents of Douglassville, Barto, and Oley were cited, and two were taken into custody, following violations alleged by Pennsylvania State Police operating from the Troop L Barracks in Reading, they reported through Saturday (June 4, 2022). Protection from abuse violation. Troopers said a 42-year-old Douglassville man...
OXFORD, PA — A resident of Philadelphia has been arrested by the Oxford Borough Police Department on an active bench warrant. Authorities state that on June 2, 2022, at 3:40 pm the Oxford Police were in the area of the Whitehall Acres Apartments investigating a domestic disturbance when they observed a male known to have an active arrest warrant. Contact was made with the male, 26-year-old Mujahid Khabir-Ibn Abdus Shakoor of Philadelphia, who was confirmed to have a valid Chester County Bench Warrant. He was placed into custody and transported by Constables to Chester County Prison.
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man has been identified as one of three people killed during a mass shooting on South Street this weekend. Kristopher Minners succumbed to his injuries after he was struck by gunfire while on the famous street Saturday night, according to the Philadelphia-Pennsylvania American Federation of Teachers.
An abandoned horse wandering the 4000 block of North Darien Street in Phila.’s Hunting Park section is no longer orphaned. Alicia Vitarelli rounded up the details for 6abc. On May 29, the stray caught the attention of residents who then reported him to authorities. Absent a name, the animal care experts who got him off the streets named him Darien, taken from the thoroughfare from which he was rescued.
S. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday on Route 895 in South Manheim Township, state police said. Leslie Gingrich, 50, of the Orwigsburg area, lost control when she tried to avoid hitting a large depression...
Workers at a Lehigh County farm got all the dairy cows to safety as fire engulfed their barn Friday, then corralled them so they wouldn’t get in the way of responding firetrucks, the local fire chief said. No people or cattle were injured in the incident that began about...
WARMINSTER, Pa. - A man showed up at a Montgomery County hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound, and police say they are investigating. The injured man entered Holy Redeemer Hospital about 7:40 a.m., Warminster Police said. The man was not identified, and police released no additional information about the...
WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. On a hot day, few things hit the spot better than a cool cup of water ice. It’s sweet, but not overly sugary. Frozen, but easily slurped. And you’re hard pressed to find it anywhere but Philadelphia.
