Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilkes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Chester; York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CHESTER AND SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTIES At 332 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of Rock Hill, or near Newport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Newport, Lesslie, Catawba, Edgemoor and Lake Wylie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO