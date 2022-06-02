ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Mercer by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has...

alerts.weather.gov

New Jersey 101.5

The Deserted Village of Feltville in Berkley Heights, NJ

Within the Watchung Reservation there is a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville. The first man to settle in this area was Peter Wilcox in 1736 and he operated a sawmill on the property that helped provide lumber to local farmers. The next person to settle into the town and try to make something of the area was David Felt.
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WVNT-TV

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer …. Cole Chevy Mountain Festival welcomes local businesses …. Organizations come together to assist mothers with …. Local athletes celebrate their trip to the Special …. Vol. Fire Dept. And Gas Prices. 59News Afternoon Update | June 3, 2022. Breakfast Buzz: Crafting...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
92.7 WOBM

Another day, another disruptive threat against a high school in NJ

MONROE (Gloucester) — Williamstown High School was placed on lockdown and students were taken to another location after a threat targeting specific people was received on Friday morning. Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5 that township police and other agencies responded to the threat...
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: Explore a beautiful island with a surprising backstory

The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
somerspoint.com

Atlantic City Electric Urges Customers to Prepare For Summer

With summer around the corner, Atlantic City Electric has been performing essential work to ready the local energy grid to meet increased customer demand and keep homes and businesses powered all summer long for its 565,000 South Jersey customers. The utility has been working to harden energy infrastructure against the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Gas prices soar to record highs again in New Jersey, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have soared to record highs again in New Jersey and around the nation at large following the Memorial Day weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.83, up eight cents from last week.

