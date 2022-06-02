Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2022-06-02 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Burlington; Mercer The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has...
CHERRY HILL — A groundhog killed by a family dog in the backyard of a township home on Tuesday has tested positive for rabies, Camden County officials said Friday. Aside from the dog, the county said there were no other known human or animal exposures to the groundhog. The...
Last year in South Seaside Park in Berkley Township, Keith Pinto was killed by a lightning strike. He was a lifeguard there and was only 19 years old. It happened at White Sands Beach by 21st Avenue on August 30. Eight people, four of them lifeguards, were struck by the lightning but only Pinto died.
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (CBS) — The body of 19-year-old Alfred Williams, the swimmer who went missing off the coast of Wildwood, was recovered Saturday morning in the borough of Wildwood Crest.
Williams, who is from Drexel Hill, disappeared in the water Tuesday afternoon in the area of Andrews Avenue.
It’s believed he got caught in a rip tide.
Officials were able to rescue two other swimmers and a third was able to make it to shore.
The Coast Guard called off the search for Williams Wednesday afternoon.
An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.
Within the Watchung Reservation there is a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville. The first man to settle in this area was Peter Wilcox in 1736 and he operated a sawmill on the property that helped provide lumber to local farmers. The next person to settle into the town and try to make something of the area was David Felt.
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
MONROE (Gloucester) — Williamstown High School was placed on lockdown and students were taken to another location after a threat targeting specific people was received on Friday morning. Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5 that township police and other agencies responded to the threat...
ORANGE — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction related to a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in May. Authorities in Essex County are looking for a 2020-2021 Toyota Highlander that was allegedly involved in the incident that claimed the life of 46-year-old Felipe Chay.
We went in search to find the best milkshakes in Cape May County, New Jersey. Our team of industrious ice cream super sleuths included, Family, Friends and expert “Foodies.”. As always, when we dare to create a list such as this, we confess that our efforts are entirely subjective...
Traffic delays are expected as crews repair a water main break Sunday morning in East Brunswick. Crews are working on Route 18 North, near Albert Street.Police are directing motorists. The East Brunswick Water Utility Department says there will be service interruptions and possible water quality issues in the area.
Cops in Galloway Township say a 29-year-old woman from Atlantic City was assaulted and then left on the side of a road to fend for herself. Last Sunday evening, May 29th, at around 5:00, officers were called to the area of 4th Avenue near Jimmie Leeds Road. At the scene,...
The Delaware River has many islands throughout, but one island in New Jersey set the historical precedence for the current United States public education system. Burlington Island, located between Bristol, Pa. and Burlington, N.J., was originally known by the natives as Matinicunk (which translates to “Island of Pines”) Island. It has approximately 300 acres of land and many layers of intriguing history.
With summer around the corner, Atlantic City Electric has been performing essential work to ready the local energy grid to meet increased customer demand and keep homes and businesses powered all summer long for its 565,000 South Jersey customers. The utility has been working to harden energy infrastructure against the...
A Hopatcong woman was fatally stuck by a vehicle in Bridgewater Township early Sunday morning, police said. Kelsey Benson, 28, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a car on Rt. 28 westbound near Vanderveer Road in the Somerset County township shortly after midnight. Police said Benson was walking on...
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices have soared to record highs again in New Jersey and around the nation at large following the Memorial Day weekend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.83, up eight cents from last week.
DEVELOPING STORY: At least 13 people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia. Police say two people have been killed. The gunman opened fire on South Street. “People are down all over,” one eyewitness wrote on social media. More details to follow.
A Gloucester County school district was closed Friday, June 3 after a threat was made against one of its schools, NJ Advance Media reported.Classes in the six-school Monroe Township district were canceled with police present at Williamstown High School, the outlet said.“We received a threat that we…
