YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE (7:15 p.m.): State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after two-year-old Mya Campbell was located safely. “To have a two-year-old taken from the township – it’s an absolute fear we go through all the time," said Springettsbury Township police chief, Todd King. “It’s something you never want to face. So when we found her and she was safe, it couldn’t have been a better feeling.”

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO