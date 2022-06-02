Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces expanded hours for 2022 season

Paris, France-based infrastructure company Meridiam and the City of Bloomington announced that Meridiam plans to invest more than $50 million to bring high-speed internet access to virtually every neighborhood and resident in the city. Meridiam will build and operate an open-access-model fiber network, embodying net neutrality, with a strong emphasis on digital equity. The City of Bloomington will partner in the digital equity components with up to a $1 million investment.

