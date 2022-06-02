ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces expanded hours for 2022 season

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1PvV_0fyc0ELN00

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Christkindlmarkt announced Thursday new and expanded hours for the 2022 season. The market will be open November 19 through December 30 this year.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt: The tradition continues this holiday season

See full hours below:

Monday – Closed

Tuesday – Closed

Wednesday – Closed

Thursday – 4-9 p.m.

Friday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Closed Thanksgiving Day

Closed Christmas Day

Special Holiday hours:

OPEN: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Monday, December 19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Wednesday, December 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

SPECIAL HOURS: Saturday, December 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

OPEN: Monday, December 26: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m..

OPEN: Tuesday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OPEN: Wednesday, December 28: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Current Publishing

1st Maker Space hopes to expand into Hamilton Southeastern Schools

A Fishers-based company wants to introduce more hands-on learning opportunities in Hamilton Southeastern Schools with its products. 1st Maker Space designs, builds and sustains makerspaces for students. A makerspace is a collaborative workspace for making and learning. “What makes us different from a lot of companies that teachers deal with...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Lou Malnati’s to Open Greenwood Location

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will Saturday open its fourth central Indiana location in Greenwood. The Chicago-based company says it is still hiring for the new location with the goal of having 50 employees. The 1,400-square-foot pizzeria is located at 791 State Road 135 N in Greenwood and will open at...
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Business
Carmel, IN
Sports
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Indiana Sports
buildingindiana.com

Bloomington Announces Plans for $50M Fiber Network

Paris, France-based infrastructure company Meridiam and the City of Bloomington announced that Meridiam plans to invest more than $50 million to bring high-speed internet access to virtually every neighborhood and resident in the city. Meridiam will build and operate an open-access-model fiber network, embodying net neutrality, with a strong emphasis on digital equity. The City of Bloomington will partner in the digital equity components with up to a $1 million investment.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A multimillion-dollar space for golf and entertainment is expected to open in July. The Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility, which includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion. Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists. They also say Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Ind#Holiday Season#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Gas reaches $5 a gallon at Indy gas stations

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Flight from Indy to Chicago aborts takeoff, evacuates on tarmac

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to Chicago aborted its takeoff Saturday morning and evacuated on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. Flight 4837 left the gate just before 7:30 a.m. but never left the ground. Republic said 67 passengers and four crew members were on board the twin-engine Embraer 175 jet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

GALLERY: Pop culture fanatics take over downtown Indy for PopCon

INDIANAPOLIS – Pop culture fans young and old are heading to the Indiana Convention Center for PopCon 2022. The convention finishes up Sunday with panels, workshops, live podcasts, and lots of activities. PopCon founder Carl Doninger spoke on what it’s like seeing the fans come together again. PopCon was one of the first events to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year. McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas. According to a fact sheet […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Expires Soon

A winning Powerball ticket bought in December is set to expire on Thursday, June 16th, 2022. The ticket, worth 50,000-dollars, matched 4 out the 5 numbers and the Powerball. It was bought at a Jay C Food Store on 2325 North State Highway 3 in North Vernon. The winning ticket...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Q&A With Zionsville Mayor Emily Styron

EMILY STYRON had herself a week. The Democratic first-term mayor of Zionsville, who won her November 2019 election in the ruby-red suburb by a mere 88 votes, went on an expletive-laden Facebook tear in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers last week.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers MasterChef brings home the bacon chicken sandwich to your door

MasterChef Legends Season 11 winner Kelsey Murphy officially opened her new food concept, Inspo, inside the Fishers Test Kitchen in late March. Inspo features food and flavors that have inspired Murphy throughout her culinary journey thus far. Now MasterChef winners and Grubhub are partnering to launch MasterChef Table, a premium...
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy