Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces expanded hours for 2022 season
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Christkindlmarkt announced Thursday new and expanded hours for the 2022 season. The market will be open November 19 through December 30 this year.Carmel Christkindlmarkt: The tradition continues this holiday season
See full hours below:
Monday – Closed
Tuesday – Closed
Wednesday – Closed
Thursday – 4-9 p.m.
Friday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Saturday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Sunday – 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Closed Christmas Day
Special Holiday hours:
OPEN: Wednesday, November 23: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
OPEN: Monday, December 19: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
OPEN: Wednesday, December 21: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 22: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
SPECIAL HOURS: Saturday, December 24: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
OPEN: Monday, December 26: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m..
OPEN: Tuesday, December 27: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
OPEN: Wednesday, December 28: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
EXTENDED HOURS: Thursday, December 29: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0