Charleston, SC

Captain’s watch discovered in Hunley to be displayed

By Chase Laudenslager
counton2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A watch discovered during the excavation of the world’s first combat submarine, which was discovered off the coast of Charleston after being lost at sea for more than a century, will go on public display for the first time. The H.L. Hunley and...

www.counton2.com

travelawaits.com

Charleston Just Told Carnival It Can No Longer Sail Out Of Its Port Starting In 2024, Here’s Why

South Carolina is saying goodbye to Carnival Cruise Line starting in 2024, and the state is happy to see the company go!. The South Carolina Ports Authority is ending its deal with Carnival, preventing the cruise line from departing from Charleston. Carnival ships are currently using the Union Pier Terminal for departures and arrivals. A lot of those journeys are short — heading to the Caribbean and back. The state’s decision ends a 14-year contract. Carnival will still be able to use the port, but only for the day.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston City Paper

Podcast reveals famous Charleston resident you might not know

A former Charleston resident is world-famous, even though you’ve probably never heard of him. But mention James Hoban’s life work as designer and builder of The White House – and you immediately understand his place in American history. “From 1792 to 1831, almost 30 years, James Hoban...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC veterans cemetery proposed on Santee Cooper property

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs is close to getting land for a new veterans cemetery from a public utility. The State reports that Santee Cooper would donate 90 acres near its headquarters in Moncks Corner in Berkeley County under a plan approved by the state legislative panel that […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
#The H L Hunley#Housatonic#Union#Confederate
WGAU

1 killed, 7 wounded at South Carolina graduation party

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after a suspected drive-by shooting at a South Carolina graduation party, authorities said Sunday. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting in the St. Paul community outside of Summerton, WLTX-TV reported. According to Sheriff...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

How gas prices have changed in Charleston in the last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - The price of regular gasoline reached a record high on Thursday, hitting $4.71 per gallon. All 50 states now have average regular gas prices above $4.00 per gallon, according to AAA. As prices continue to climb, President Joe Biden acknowledged this week that there is little...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing culture of abuse of power.”. According to documents obtained by Live 5, Delisa Reynolds filed a complaint with the city’s Director of Human Resources in February 2022, and reported the city’s “hostile work environment” based on her adult son’s political opinions, and her age.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Changes along Highway 61 are sickening to see

I am 64 years old and have traveled S.C. Highway 61 my entire life. My family, along with four others, owned a cabin on the Edisto River. We didn’t take fancy vacations. We went to the river. It was a beautiful drive. I guess I thought that because Highway...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tripadvisor ranks Charleston hotel #8 best small stay in the U.S.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A hotel in downtown Charleston has been named one of the best small stays in the nation in recently released Tripadvisor rankings. Tripadvisor released their ‘Traveler’s Choice’ hotel awards last month, an annual ranking by users of the best spots worldwide. John Rutledge House Inn was named the 8th best small stay […]
CHARLESTON, SC
UPI News

Macaw rescued from pillar outside South Carolina building

June 2 (UPI) -- Members of the public, firefighters and animals services personnel came together in South Carolina to rescue a macaw perched on a pillar at a federal building. Barbara Gillis said she was walking past the U.S. Custom House in downtown Charleston when she heard an unusual bird call.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 50-room hotel proposed for convenience store site near City Market

A 50-room hotel is being proposed for a property in Charleston’s French Quarter that currently houses a convenience store. The boutique-sized lodging would be at 56 State Street, which used to be a gas station and is now a Scotchman convenience store. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear the request at its next meeting on June 7.
CHARLESTON, SC

