Two men shot, one critically injured, in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, police say.

Officers say the two men were shot in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. That’s near Twin Pines Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to survive.

Police did not immediately release the motive for the shooting or suspect information.

Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting at the entrance of the Connelly Apartments on June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)

The shooting has closed Towne Point Road from the Suffolk city line to Twin Pines Road. There is no word on when it will reopen.

