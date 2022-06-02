ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Two men shot, one critically injured, in Portsmouth

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth, police say.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

Officers say the two men were shot in the 3800 block of Towne Point Road. That’s near Twin Pines Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men who had been shot. One has life-threatening injuries, while the other is expected to survive.

Police did not immediately release the motive for the shooting or suspect information.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAF7I_0fybzXnn00
    Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting at the entrance of the Connelly Apartments on June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IY9WH_0fybzXnn00
    Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting at the entrance of the Connelly Apartments on June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpnqU_0fybzXnn00
    Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting at the entrance of the Connelly Apartments on June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YsmGZ_0fybzXnn00
    Portsmouth Police are investigating a double shooting at the entrance of the Connelly Apartments on June 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Brett Hall/WAVY)

The shooting has closed Towne Point Road from the Suffolk city line to Twin Pines Road. There is no word on when it will reopen.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

Three men shot in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — Three men are injured after a shooting in Hampton early Saturday morning. A news release from the Hampton Police Division said that they got a call about the shooting, which was on the 400 block of Cedar Drive, at 3:04 a.m. When they arrived, they found...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out on Florida Avenue in Norfolk

Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 in the 2400 block of Florida Avenue. Community members ‘March for Jesus’ in Norfolk. Local organization pedals for gun violence awareness. Man shot on County Street in Portsmouth. Man missing after boat washes ashore in Hampton. 3 men injured, 1...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Portsmouth Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy