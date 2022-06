One of the best TV shows about superheroes is focused on how toxic our obsession is with them. Kicking off its third season, The Boys splashes even more blood, gore, profanity, nudity and sex onto its boundary-free canvas. At this point, the Prime Video show's shock value might be at risk of diminishing returns. But no. It turns out there's plenty more taboo material to cover: A superhero shrinks down and climbs inside another person's body part, evoking the Ant-Man-Thanos theory from Avengers: Endgame.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO