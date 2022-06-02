Spokane Police bust theft ring, recover more than $100K in stolen property

Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash.– Seven people were arrested in connection to a large-scale theft ring.

Spokane Police say they recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property, including six catalytic converters, power tools and generators.

Police first started investigating when a man in northwest Spokane saw two legs poking out from underneath his neighbor’s car. He heard sawing sounds and noticed an unoccupied pickup truck parked nearby before calling the police.

Officers arrived and found Tyler G. Larsen, 26, who said the truck belong to his friend Vitaliy A. Budimir. Budimir arrived and told officers the truck had been stolen and they were there to get it back.

Officers could see stolen tools, purses and an exhaust muffler inside. They then learned Budimir and another unknown man had attempted to cut and steal the catalytic converter off the car.

They arrested Budimir for malicious mischief and Larsen for making a false statement, but both were released on their own recognizance.

While searching Budimir’s truck, police found more stolen catalytic converters, tools, ID cards, credit and debit cards, and an address where more stolen items could be.

SPD got a warrant to then search a home on E. Garland. When they identified themselves, a man named Joshua E. Semenchuk jumped a fence and ran away. He was caught and booked into jail for an unrelated felony warrant.

While searching the home, police found $20,000 worth of stolen property, including six catalytic converters, an electric bicycle and coin-operated toy machines stolen from a local grocery store.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jerry Parsons, who was linked to Budimir.

Police then learned there may be more stolen property inside a storage unit in North Spokane. When executing a warrant, officers found two units full of stolen power tools, clothes, generators and electrical equipment. Sets of firefighter gear and a number of guns, including an illegally sawed-off shotgun, were also recovered.

Probable cause was established to arrest the renters of those units, 30-year-old Ryan P. Smith and 29-year-old Wilma R. Haight, with possession of stolen property, possession of an unlawful firearm, and trafficking stolen property.

Police said Smith and Haight were known to use a pickup truck to move stolen items, which was later spotted at a hotel on North Division. Both suspects were arrested there without incident.

When police executed a search warrant on the hotel room, they seized cash, money orders, cash gift cards, fentanyl and the pickup truck.

Overall, police recovered more $100,000 in stolen property and stopped a structured theft ring.

