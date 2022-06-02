ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Police bust theft ring, recover more than $100K in stolen property

By Elise Jawed
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwIJA_0fybz3eU00
Credit: SPD

SPOKANE, Wash.– Seven people were arrested in connection to a large-scale theft ring.

Spokane Police say they recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property, including six catalytic converters, power tools and generators.

Police first started investigating when a man in northwest Spokane saw two legs poking out from underneath his neighbor’s car. He heard sawing sounds and noticed an unoccupied pickup truck parked nearby before calling the police.

Officers arrived and found Tyler G. Larsen, 26, who said the truck belong to his friend Vitaliy A. Budimir. Budimir arrived and told officers the truck had been stolen and they were there to get it back.

Officers could see stolen tools, purses and an exhaust muffler inside. They then learned Budimir and another unknown man had attempted to cut and steal the catalytic converter off the car.

They arrested Budimir for malicious mischief and Larsen for making a false statement, but both were released on their own recognizance.

While searching Budimir’s truck, police found more stolen catalytic converters, tools, ID cards, credit and debit cards, and an address where more stolen items could be.

SPD got a warrant to then search a home on E. Garland. When they identified themselves, a man named Joshua E. Semenchuk jumped a fence and ran away. He was caught and booked into jail for an unrelated felony warrant.

While searching the home, police found $20,000 worth of stolen property, including six catalytic converters, an electric bicycle and coin-operated toy machines stolen from a local grocery store.

A follow-up investigation led to the arrest of 30-year-old Jerry Parsons, who was linked to Budimir.

Police then learned there may be more stolen property inside a storage unit in North Spokane. When executing a warrant, officers found two units full of stolen power tools, clothes, generators and electrical equipment. Sets of firefighter gear and a number of guns, including an illegally sawed-off shotgun, were also recovered.

Probable cause was established to arrest the renters of those units, 30-year-old Ryan P. Smith and 29-year-old Wilma R. Haight, with possession of stolen property, possession of an unlawful firearm, and trafficking stolen property.

Police said Smith and Haight were known to use a pickup truck to move stolen items, which was later spotted at a hotel on North Division. Both suspects were arrested there without incident.

When police executed a search warrant on the hotel room, they seized cash, money orders, cash gift cards, fentanyl and the pickup truck.

Overall, police recovered more $100,000 in stolen property and stopped a structured theft ring.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

4real
3d ago

It's to easy for criminals to keep their business going nowadays. Good job catching these worthless individuals but we all know how soon they'll be back in our neighborhoods.

Reply
4
Elizabeth Eaton
3d ago

Very good the SPD caught these alleged thieves. I hope these things can all be returned to the rightful owners.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Big Country News

North Idaho man Killed in Saturday Head-On Collision

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 2:33 pm on Saturday, June 4th, in Bonner County. The crash occurred on State Highway 57 near mile post 21, just south of Priest Lake. A 41-year-old male, from Priest River, Idaho, was driving a gray 1998 Mazda pickup, northbound on State Highway 57, when he went left of center and entered the southbound lane.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Guns#Spd
FOX 28 Spokane

FOUND: Missing teen last seen in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Following the emergency alert issued for a missing teen from Spangle, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reports he has been found safe. SCSO thanks the community for their assistance. Last updated on June 3 at 7:20 p.m. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency...
SPANGLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kpq.com

Three Jailed After Allegedly Shooting at Farm Workers, Getting into Police Pursuit

A group of farm workers are uninjured and three people are in jail after a shooting turned to a pursuit in southern Grant County Thursday morning. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the three individuals drove up to a farm work bus next to an agricultural field near Royal City and stole backpacks from the bus. As the suspects reportedly fled in their car at least one round was fired at a group of farm workers.
ROYAL CITY, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Man Arrested Outside Jail After Being Released

A Grant County man was returned back to jail on new charges this week after being allegedly released and immediately committing another crime just outside. Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Eduardo Solares Rivera was able to unlock another inmate’s car using a key fob he gained access to. A release by the sheriff’s office stated another inmate, the owner of the vehicle, was storing the key fob in Solares’ Rivera’s property box.
pullmanradio.com

Felony Assault Charge Against Pullman Man Accusing Of Shooting Into Apartment Being Dropped

The felony assault charge against the 26-year-old Pullman man accused of firing a handgun into an apartment will be dropped. The incident occurred Saturday night at an apartment building on Reaney Way near downtown Pullman. Pullman Police arrested Robyn Walters for firing a handgun through the front door of the unit. There were 4 people inside the apartment when the bullet hit the refrigerator. No one was hurt. Walters allegedly fired into the apartment next to his brother’s residence. Pullman Police say the neighbors were having a dispute. Walters reportedly told officers that he accidentally fired the pistol.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane first responders honor late firefighters by adding names to memorial

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Saturday, The Spokane Valley Police Department honored three firefighters from Spokane County who died during their service. Captain Tim Cruger Sr. of SVPD, Lieutenant/Paramedic Cody Traber of Spokane County Fire Department 9 and firefighter Ed Foster of Spokane Fire Department all had their names added to the Spokane County Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy