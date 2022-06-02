ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Georgetown lecturer reinstated after controversial tweets about Biden Supreme Court pick

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szc4p_0fybydFu00
Tweet

Formerly suspended Georgetown lecturer Ilya Shapiro announced on Thursday that he will resume his duties at the university.

“I’m gratified that I’ll get to do the job for which I was hired more than four months ago,” he said in a tweeted statement.

“As befitting a Center for the Constitution, all students and participants in my programs can expect to be accorded the freedom to think and speak freely and to be treated equally: a diversity of ideas will be most welcome,” he added.

Shapiro was suspended earlier this year after tweeting that President Biden was not going to nominate “the objectively best pick” but a “lesser Black woman” to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Shapiro later issued an apology for his “poor choice of words.”

He was set to start as a senior lecturer at the university’s law school and executive administrator at the Center for the Constitution just one day after he was placed on administrative leave because of his tweets.

“Mr. Shapiro’s tweets are antithetical to the work that we do at Georgetown Law to build inclusion, belonging, and respect for diversity. They have been harmful to many in the Georgetown Law community and beyond,” William Treanor, the dean of Georgetown Law School, said of his remarks at the time of the tweets and reiterated in a statement on Thursday.

Citing concerns about the tweets’ impact on the school community, especially Black women, Treanor called for an investigation into “whether Mr. Shapiro had violated the University’s policies on non-discrimination and on anti-harassment” or the university’s professional conduct policies.

Treanor said Thursday that because the tweets were published on Jan. 26, and his tenure at Georgetown did not begin until Feb. 1, Shapiro “was not properly subject to discipline” for his actions.

The dean added that he met with Shapiro and stressed “that, although he has every right to express his views, I expect him, as a staff member at the Law Center, to communicate in a professional manner.”

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

White House says President Biden is not considering 'doing anything' to get rid of the Second Amendment

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden isn't doing anything "to get rid of the Second Amendment" during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre's comments come amid increasing calls for stricter gun laws after alleged gunman Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Treanor
OK! Magazine

They Object! Johnny Depp & His Legal Team Refuse To Hand Over $86K To ACLU For Amber Heard Subpoenas

Just when we thought his legal dramas were through! Johnny Depp's team of attorneys found themselves in court once again after the ACLU requested the actor pay $86,000 to cover their costs related to a subpoena he served the organization as part of his legal battle with Amber Heard. According to legal papers obtained by Radar, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's lawyers objected to the request in New York on Wednesday, June 1 — the same day Depp was awarded $15 million by the court. AMBER HEARD FACES FINANCIAL RUIN AS IT'S REVEALED FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY WILL NOT EXEMPT...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Williams, Longtime Correspondent Covering Supreme Court And Justice Department, To Depart NBC News In July

Click here to read the full article. Pete Williams, longtime correspondent for NBC News covering the Supreme Court and the Justice Department, plans to retire from the network in July. NBC News President Noah Oppenheim made the announcement in a message to staffers on Thursday. He wrote that “for generations of NBC News reporters, working alongside Pete has been a daily masterclass in journalism. But perhaps more importantly, it has been a masterclass in what it means to be a good colleague. Pete’s decency, kindness, and generosity are unmatched. For those that know Pete well, it’s his warmth, humor, wit, and compassion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Lecturer#Reinstated#Politics Judicial#Politics Federal#College#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Georgetown Law School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Hill

The Hill

581K+
Followers
71K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy