Bioware Reveals Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as the Next Installment in the Series

By Nathan Fusco
 3 days ago
Bioware announced the name of the next...

Apex Legends 'Hero Anime' Thematic Event Skins Apparently Revealed in Leaks

A handful of Apex Legends leaks suggest that a Thematic Event named "Hero Anime" is on the way, potentially in the near future. It's been a big past couple of weeks for Apex Legends thus far, with both Season 13: Saviors and Apex Legends Mobile not only launching within days of each other, but also to the tune of the main version breaking its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam and the portable version making $5 million in its first week.
League of Legends Pride 2022: Event Details, Loot

The beginning of June marks not only the beginning of Pride Month, but also League of Legends' annual Pride event. In celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride, Riot is offering a variety of free and low-cost loot for players to celebrate Pride in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. This article will guide you through the event details, and the loot you can obtain throughout the month of June.
Junichi Masuda Leaves Game Freak

Junichi Masuda, founding member of Game Freak, is leaving the company and joining The Pokemon Company as Chief Creative Fellow. This marks a new era in Pokemon games, as he has been involved with every mainline game since 1996.
Steam Teases Call of Duty Reunion With Modern Warfare 2 Announcement

It appears it's only a matter of time before Call of Duty returns to Valve's storefront. On Thursday, Activision and Infinity Ward dropped their latest promo for the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 mainline series reboot sequel. In addition to the COD community getting a worldwide reveal date set in stone, as well as an energizing live-action trailer, however, Steam put out a surprising teaser as well.
Apex Legends Legends Tier List June 2022

Apex Legends Season 13 is in full swing, and for the most part, players are happy with the content. The gun meta is a bit stale which we get into in our weapon tier list, but the Legends are a different story. We saw a massive rise to Valkyrie and a staple in Gibraltar stay at the top, however, Newcastle may surprise you at where he falls.
Apex Legends Leak Suggest Respawn Working on New Classes

ThordanSmash posted on Twitter Friday, stating that new classes were in the works for Apex Legends. Since the beginning of the game, only four classes were introduced, categorizing the eight legends. And while that made sense at launch, we now have 21 playable Legends and still only four classes. The...
Diablo Immortal System Requirements

Diablo Immortal will be releasing to mobile and PC on June 2, 2022. To be able to play it, players hardware must meet certain requirements. This article outlines what system requirements players need to run Diablo Immortal.
