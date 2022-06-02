ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steam Teases Call of Duty Reunion With Modern Warfare 2 Announcement

By Ralston Dacanay
 3 days ago
It appears it's only a matter of time before Call of Duty returns to Valve's storefront. On Thursday, Activision and Infinity Ward dropped their latest promo for the highly anticipated Modern Warfare 2 mainline series reboot sequel. In addition to the COD community getting a worldwide reveal date set in stone,...

Steam teases 'Call Of Duty' franchise return to platform with 'Modern Warfare 2'

The Call Of Duty franchise may be making its way back onto the Steam games platform with this year’s Modern Warfare 2 reboot. Speculation is rampant as the official Steam Twitter account tweeted the Call Of Duty account with the eyes emoji yesterday (June 2). The Call Of Duty tweet in question was concerning the worldwide Modern Warfare 2 reveal, which all but confirms that this year’s entry will be coming to Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
