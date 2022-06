INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police arrested 27-year-old Kyle Rigdon for his accused involvement in the hit and run death of 29-year-old Kayla Bowling. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1 in the 3000 block of S. Rural Street, not far from E. Troy Avenue. The victim was riding her bicycle not far from her home, when someone hit her and left her to die.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO