Springfield man enters guilty plea for child sex assault
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court, to sexually assaulting a child and recording the abuse on his phone.
According to the US Department of Justice, by pleading guilty, 49-year-old William Shane Berg admitted that he sexually abused a minor who the court refers to as John Doe 2. He was charged with one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet.
The Department of Justice said, law enforcement officers searched Berg’s home on April 12, 2020 and seized multiple electronics including a laptop and a cell phone, which contained files showing Berg sexually abusing the minor victim as well as additional child pornography files Berg had downloaded from the internet.
According to the Department of Justice Berg is facing a minimum of fifteen years and up to fifty years in federal prison without parole. He has not been officially sentenced yet.
