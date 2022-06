(Seguin) – If you are a twin, you might as well keep everything the same even if that means graduating the top of your senior class. A pair of twins have earned the distinction of leading this year’s Seguin High School Class of 2022. Valedictorian William “Will” Kuempel and his brother Samuel “Sam” Kuempel have claimed the top two spots and will represent this year’s batch of seniors during tonight’s graduation ceremony scheduled at Matador Stadium.

