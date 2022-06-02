Carmel Christkindlmarkt announces expanded hours for 2022 season

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices in parts of Indianapolis are hitting more than $5 per gallon. That number is a quarter more than the reported national average. “I used to spend $40 a week going to get gas,” says April Lindsey filling her gas tank at an Indy gas station, “I used to live in Castleton. I live in Clayton now, and [with my commute now] it’s over $100 a week.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO