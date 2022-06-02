ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID vaccines for children under 5 possible by June 21, White House says

By Herb Scribner
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

The White House said Thursday that the first COVID-19 vaccine shots for children under 5 years old could be available by June 21, pending action by the FDA and CDC. Why it matters: Children under 5 are the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Novavax COVID shot effective but carries heart risk, FDA says

Novavax's COVID vaccine was shown to be 90% effective at preventing new cases in a clinical trial but carried the risk of causing heart inflammation, particularly in young males, Food and Drug Administration staff said in a review posted online Friday. Why it matters: The company is seeking FDA emergency...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

GOP Rep. Tom Rice still "livid" Trump did nothing to stop Jan. 6

Republican Rep. Tom Rice said Sunday that he's still "livid" former President Trump did nothing to stop the Jan. 6 riot. The big picture: Rice, who was one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach the then-president after Jan. 6, will face up against a Trump-endorsed primary challenger for South Carolina's 7th District on June 14.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#The Associated Press
Axios

America still needs more COVID treatments

America's COVID treatment arsenal is still dangerously understocked, experts warn, and more government funding may be required to bring new drugs to market quickly enough. Between the lines: Having one reliable antiviral and one effective monoclonal antibody is far from ideal heading into the fall, but the federal government says it doesn't have enough money to buy more of the existing therapeutics, let alone invest in new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Tea Sold in 23 States May Be Contaminated with Hepatitis A & Is Being Recalled

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently linked organic strawberries to an outbreak of Hepatitis A. So, like with the ever-expanding peanut butter recall due to salmonella, there is now a separate recall linked to those contaminated strawberries. Urban Remedy has announced a recall of its Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Drug price controls may have little effect on R&D

Modest drug pricing reforms aren't likely to squelch pharmaceutical innovation or jeopardize the future health of Americans, researchers from the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy write in a new post. Why it matters: Drugmakers have long claimed that controlling the price of their products would result in fewer new...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump administration aide Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress. The latest: In his first court appearance on Friday, Navarro accused the prosecutors of misconduct, saying that he was allegedly not allowed to make a call from jail and that they did not contact his attorneys, which he had requested.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

The word Biden won't say on inflation

President Biden wrote an op-ed this week entitled "My Plan for Fighting Inflation." The word "deficit" appears five times. The word "tariffs" never appears at all. Why it matters: Biden respects the independence of the Fed, and trusts Fed chair Jay Powell to engineer a soft landing with "stable, steady growth" that doesn't involve any kind of recession. But he seems unwilling to bring down prices by cutting the Trump-era tariffs that U.S. importers have to pay on a wide range of goods.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

New York Senate passes Bitcoin mining moratorium

The New York State Senate passed a two-year crypto mining moratorium bill that now moves to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk. Why it matters: New York State is home to some of the more onerous cryptocurrency regulations in the country, which some say will stifle a blossoming industry and send it (read jobs) elsewhere.
POLITICS
Axios

Jan. 6th committee questions "puzzling" DOJ decision on top Trump aides

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot questioned the Justice Department "puzzling" decision to not indict former President Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows or Dan Scavino, Trump's deputy chief of staff, for contempt of Congress. Why it matters: The DOJ informed the Jan. 6 committee Friday it would...
POTUS
Axios

Biden says there is a "possibility" of Saudi Arabia visit

President Biden on Friday said there is a "possibility" he could visit Saudi Arabia on a trip to the Middle East, but he is not "going to change" his "views on human rights" in the kingdom. Driving the news: The president was responding to questions from reporters about whether he...
POTUS
Axios

Some Abbott specialty baby formulas expected in stores later this month

Abbott Nutrition announced Saturday it restarted specialty infant formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility, which was shut down earlier this year following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall. Why it matters: The new supply may help ease a critical baby formula shortage in the U.S., though the company...
STURGIS, MI
Axios Seattle

Hot seat: Strickland defends Democrats' work on gun control

Washington state's newest member of Congress says the best way to pass federal gun control legislation is for voters to turn out and elect more Democrats this November. U.S. Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Tacoma, made those comments to Axios two days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.Driving the news: During an interview for Axios Seattle's Hot Seat series last week, Strickland said that although Democrats control the House and have a tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate, that's unlikely to be enough to pass major gun-control legislation.What they're saying: Strickland, who was elected in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

House panel investigates Saudi investment in Jared Kushner firm

A House committee has launched an investigation into former Trump White House adviser Jared Kushner and a $2 billion investment in his private equity company from a wealth fund controlled by Saudi Arabia's crown prince. Why it matters: House Committee on Oversight and Reform chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) wrote to...
POTUS
Axios

New York passes bill banning under-21s from buying semi-automatic rifles

New York's legislature passed a raft of new gun-safety bills on Thursday night, including a measure banning anyone younger than 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle. Driving the news: The legislation follows a spate of mass shootings in recent weeks, including an attack at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket...
POLITICS
Axios

Lawmakers reignite battle for federal privacy law

Committee leaders in both the House and Senate are poised to introduce an online privacy bill, with key lawmakers releasing a bipartisan draft Friday. Why it matters: The U.S. has lagged behind the E.U. and China in establishing national privacy rules for online platforms, but this bipartisan effort shows signs of life even as the looming midterms mark the unofficial end of legislating.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
88K+
Followers
43K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy