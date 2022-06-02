Third Yanagi Kitchen Coming to Long Beach by Year-End

Yanagi Kitchen , the restaurant that specializes in modern yet authentic Japanese cuisine, is expanding to Long Beach , located at 4333 E Anaheim St .

The company started in 2008 in Redondo Beach at 2400 Artesia Blvd, before eventually moving down the street to 2301 Artesia Blvd. A few years later, Yanagi Management expanded to Manhattan Beach with Yanagi Kitchen, specializing in take-out and delivering sushi with the same restaurant quality. Now, founder Brian Shim tells What Now Los Angeles he expects to open the third Yanagi Kitchen in Fall 2022 , but he could not provide a specific opening date, as a lease was recently signed.

When the new Yanagi Kitchen opens in Long Beach, guests can expect delicious Japanese dishes such as various sushi rolls and small plates. Some popular items include the spicy tuna roll on crispy rice, miso soup, potstickers, and the crunch roll. The third Yanagi Kitchen will likely also focus on catering, as well as have options for delivery through UberEats, Door Dash, GrubHub, and more.

“Yanagi Kitchen is healthier take-out sushi without compromising quality,” according to the company’s website. “We use the highest grade fish and ingredients. We take pride in our food. Our sushi rice is seasoned with gluten-free and no MSG vinegar. Most of our sauces have no MSG and we have lots of glutten-free options available. Our seaweed salad is gluten-free and has no MSG. The list goes on, but most importantly, we try to create a dish that we can proudly enjoy with our own family.”