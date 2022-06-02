ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Horry, Coastal Horry by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Horry;...

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/02 AM 5.5 0.8 1.3 N/A Minor 06/03 PM 4.9 0.2 1.2 N/A None 07/03 AM 5.4 0.7 1.2 N/A None 07/03 PM 4.8 0.1 1.1 N/A None 08/04 AM 5.1 0.4 1.0 N/A None 08/05 PM 4.9 0.2 0.9 N/A None
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender and Coastal New Hanover Counties. * WHEN...Monday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Berkeley The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Berkeley County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 414 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast of Huger, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Jamestown and Huger. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chesterfield, Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Chesterfield; Kershaw; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LANCASTER...CHESTERFIELD AND NORTHEASTERN KERSHAW COUNTIES At 543 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterfield, or 9 miles west of Cheraw, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Cheraw, Kershaw, Chesterfield, Carolina Sandhills Wildlife Refuge, Cheraw State Park, Mt Pisgah, Northeastern Technical College, Cheraw Municipal Airport, Mcbee, Jefferson, Ruby, Patrick, Bethune, Mount Croghan, Chesterfield Ruby Middle School, North Central High School, Cheraw Fish Hatchery, Alligator Fire Station, Middendorf and Bay Springs Fire Station. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC

