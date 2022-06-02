Town of Darien Public Info Session on June 9 regarding proposed purchase of Great Island

Kiwanis Beach at Kiwanis Park season begins June 11. Hidden behind the Community Nursery School on Old Norwalk Road, Kiwanis Beach has entertained residents for over 60 years. A great place for children to build sand castles and play at the water's edge. Relax on the clean sandy beach with a blanket or one of our beach chairs available to the public. The park also includes an updated children's playground with gazebo, beach shade structures, a beach volleyball court, outdoor basketball court and hiking trails in the woods. We are also planning children's games and activities for this summer.
