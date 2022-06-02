ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Town of Darien Public Info Session on June 9 regarding proposed purchase of Great Island

By Kerry Anne Ducey
 3 days ago

Town of Darien Special Meeting includes Public Hearing regarding Great Island. Numerous considerations have been studied and compiled into an informational presentation that will...

Affordable Housing Meeting Monday, June 6

Ridgefield Affordable Housing Committee Special Meeting on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 7-9 PM. Policy: Affordable Housing Committee meetings will be conducted under Robert’s Rules of Order and all participants are expected to conduct themselves with dignity and treat all those present with respect, empathy and civility. AGENDA. Current...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Southbury First Selectman Update: Farmers' Market, Memorial Day, Roads, and More

Join us June 16th through October 6th for this year’s Farmers’ Market. The Market takes place every Thursday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Southbury Town Hall Green. A variety of vendors will have booths outside the Town Hall for you to visit. These booths will include assortments of plants, vegetables, fruit, baked goods, and much more!
SOUTHBURY, CT
The challenge of reanimating downtown Bridgeport

On May 19, a gathering of Bridgeport business leaders came together at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre to discuss ways to revitalize the city’s downtown commercial area. The businesses represented were diverse, ranging from an art gallery and a massage parlor to high-end cosmetic retailers and a brewery. Organized by...
Darien, CT
Darien, CT
What’s next for Norwalk’s commercial property market?

The state of economic development in Norwalk was the focus of a recent event at the SoNo Collection that was hosted by the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce in association with the Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by FLB Law. Eric Bernheim, a managing partner at FLB Law, served...
NORWALK, CT
2022 Summer Fairs and Festivals in Fairfield County

As soon as June hits, it’s my favorite time of year! Not only is it summer, but it is also fair and festival season! I can already smell the cotton candy and freshly popped kettle corn. Watching my children’s faces light up when they see all the rides and games is always so sweet! There will be a lot of fun this summer in Fairfield County. Check out this list of local Fairfield County summer fairs and festivals and mark them down on your calendars!
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
Norwalk schools seeking principal for new SoNo school

NORWALK—With a new South Norwalk elementary school location identified and $76 million allocated for the building’s construction, the city is now searching for a principal to preside over the new school. In a job opening posted Wednesday, Norwalk Public Schools is seeking a principal for the South Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
Danbury (Re)Discovered: Eighty Years - outdoor installation underway!

Danbury (Re)Discovered: Eighty Years :: Eighty Objects :: Eighty Stories. Danbury Museum & Historical Society took to social media to showcase their new outdoor exhibit. "The install has started! The outdoor portion of our exhibit is partially up—we’re excited to have colorful banners up around the campus again."
DANBURY, CT
A Few Bits from RPS Superintendent: Principal Searches, Kindergarten Registration, Parent Workshop and More

A Few BITS from Ridgefield Public School Superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva. We are conducting two principal searches: VPES and RES. Ms. Ellen Tuckner will be retiring at the end of this school year, and Mr. Jamie Palladino will be joining the curriculum team as the Districts' new elementary math coach. We know they will both be missed terribly by the faculty, students and staff. Lucky for us, Mr. Palladino won’t be going too far! Focus groups with parents, faculty and students are a part of our comprehensive process.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Brian Lewis Opens Second Location of The Cottage in Greenwich

Brian Lewis officially has two pair. It’s generally a foldable poker hand, but when it comes to his successful restaurants OKO and The Cottage, that’s a very good thing for the rest of us. The opening of a second location of The Cottage gives Lewis his fourth. OKO...
GREENWICH, CT
Four state parks closed after reaching capacity, DEEP says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State parks are reaching capacity as people turn out to enjoy sunny skies and relatively cooler temperatures for early June. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that at least four state parks are closed due to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut DEEP Announces Lifeguard Starting Pay Increased to $19/Hour

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is thrilled to announce that starting pay for lifeguards has increased to$19/hr., up from $16/hr., with a salary range of $19-$21/hr. “Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. “DEEP has worked...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CDC URGES RETURN TO MASK-WEARING INDOORS IN WESTCHESTER, SUFFOLK, NASSAU,PUTNAM,ORANGE, SULLIVAN COUNTIES.

WPCNR COVID DAILY. By John F. Bailey. June 5, 2022:. The Daily Voice (https://dailyvoice.com/new-york/nassau/news/covid-19-cdc-now-recommends-wearing-masks-indoors-in-these-16-ny-counties/834205/ reported this morning on its website that the Center for Disease Control has returned to recommending masks be worn indoors in the Mid-Hudson Counties of Westchester, Orange, Putnam, and Sullivan Counties and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New Canaan's Kiwanis Beach Opens for Season on June 11

Kiwanis Beach at Kiwanis Park season begins June 11. Hidden behind the Community Nursery School on Old Norwalk Road, Kiwanis Beach has entertained residents for over 60 years. A great place for children to build sand castles and play at the water's edge. Relax on the clean sandy beach with a blanket or one of our beach chairs available to the public. The park also includes an updated children's playground with gazebo, beach shade structures, a beach volleyball court, outdoor basketball court and hiking trails in the woods. We are also planning children's games and activities for this summer.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Stamford Superintendent Proceeds with New Schedule Despite Concerns

STAMFORD — Superintendent Tamu Lucero said she is planning to move forward with the transition to the 4 x 4 hybrid block schedule next year at Stamford High and Westhill High School, despite recent concerns voiced by the schools’ principals about the potential “catastrophic” consequences on student achievement and graduation.
STAMFORD, CT

