Town of Darien Public Info Session on June 9 regarding proposed purchase of Great Island

As soon as June hits, it’s my favorite time of year! Not only is it summer, but it is also fair and festival season! I can already smell the cotton candy and freshly popped kettle corn. Watching my children’s faces light up when they see all the rides and games is always so sweet! There will be a lot of fun this summer in Fairfield County. Check out this list of local Fairfield County summer fairs and festivals and mark them down on your calendars!

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO