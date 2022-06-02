Student-Led Community Science Program Supports Shellfish Management
Sarah Risley, a University of Maine graduate student based at the Darling Marine Center, will lead a team of undergraduate and high school students to study the shellfish species living at several sites along the upper Damariscotta River and document local knowledge of the estuary held by fishermen and other local...
BATH, Maine — The large crowd cheered as the Virginia took to the air, and, finally, to the water. The 58-foot wood sailing ship, built by volunteers over the past 13-years, was hoisted into the air by two cranes, then slowly swung away from shore and gently lowered into the Kennebec River. The launch was the culmination of many years of planning, research, and fundraising, as well as hands-on woodworking to bring the Virginia to life.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
Hearty Roots knows the power of connection. At Hearty Roots, programming is intentionally personalized so that kids in Lincoln County have the opportunity to “get off the grid” and build resilience and foster mindfulness by connecting with nature, their boundless hearts, and peers. The unique fusion of outdoor adventure programming and social-emotional experiences at Hearty Roots has gained the attention and recent grants from Onion Foundation and the Lincoln County Fund through Maine Community Foundation.
For everyone yearning for signs of a summer better than others have been for the past two years, there’s great news! The incomparable Claw Down and Fishin’ for Fashion events, hosted by the Boothbay Harbor Region Chamber of Commerce and a corps of volunteers, will return this year.
ORONO, Maine — A cornerstone Orono restaurant is looking for a new place to conduct business. The Common Loon Pub Public House in Orono announced they will no longer be operating at their current Main Street location as of June 11. The English-style pub is known for its welcoming...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine is preparing to invest millions of dollars to help strengthen the state's workforce through apprenticeships. "Apprenticeships are a win for our workers, our employers and our economy, providing on the job training that results in a stable workforce, good-paying jobs, and a stronger, more diverse economy," Governor Janet Mills (D-Maine) said.
A 540-square-foot home on a treeless island off the Maine coast that attracted hundreds of callers and a half-dozen showings is still out at sea more than a year after it hit the market. The property in Wohoa Bay off Addison, Maine, also known as Duck Ledges Island, was listed...
Diana Huntress Dowse, 72, went home to be with God on May 27, 2022 at the Sussman House in Rockport. She died of early onset Alzheimer’s disease. She was a resident of the Riverside Memory Care Unit and Chase Point Assisted Living facility in Damariscotta. Diana was born on...
The sweetest day in Maine is just three weeks away!. After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up. On Saturday, June 25th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world...
NEWPORT — Camp owners and residents are concerned that a dark dust stirred up by recreational vehicles on a nearby multiuse trail and settling on their properties and Sebasticook Lake could be harmful to their health. Miles of old railbeds have been converted into trails for recreational use across...
BANGOR — Browntail moths have left their nests and are out in full force. Bangor is seeing an uptick of the little critters across the city. “We are Vacationland. Some people bringing them on their trailers and their vehicles unknowingly,” said Aaron Huotari, director of Bangor Public Works Department.
LEWISTON, Maine (AP) Fourteen organizations will receive $12.3 million in grants to expand apprentice programs, Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday. The funding is expected to provide more than 3,000 Mainers with apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship opportunities, more than doubling the number of apprentices, the governor said. “These grants reflect the state’s...
Portland, ME After a decade of planning, the new 68,000 s/f Department of Veterans Affairs’ Maine Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located on West Commercial St., was completed in December 2021 and opened its doors in February 2022. The facility will provide services to more than 100,000 Maine veterans (9.7% of the state’s population).
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
Coastal Maine has recently seen a series of older hotels transformed for more sophisticated visitors. Now it’s becoming yet another hipster haven this summer with the mid-June opening of The Wanderer in Kennebunk. Located near some of Maine’s best beaches, this 17-cottage resort has a pool lounge, “free breakfast goodie bags,” and classic cruiser bikes for guest use. As a cue for the kind of traveler who should come, there’s a 1965 Land Rover Series ll 88 packing surfboards and parked on the property, an irresistible Instagram backdrop.
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
Catherine “Cathie” Baker Adams, 62, of Northport, died May 24, 2022 at Waldo County General Hospital after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Cathie was born in Peekskill, N.Y. on March 6, 1960 to Aurore B. Boucher Adams and David Ward Adams. She was 3rd oldest of 8 children and spent most of her childhood in southern Maine. She attended Thornton Academy and completed her GED through Penobscot Job Corps Center, graduating there as “Student of the Year.”
AUGUSTA, Maine — There are more than 8,700 hours in a year, and it'd be amazing to see a world where everyone volunteered even half that time helping veterans. Well, one Maine man has done that, times two and then some. Walter "Dan" Hill, 79, of Mount Vernon was...
PORTLAND, Maine — The UArctic Assembly held its first ever meeting in the lower 48 states, and chose Portland as its host. Senator Angus King co-chairs the Senate arctic caucus and helped bring the assembly to Maine. UArctic is a network of colleges and institutions within arctic countries. The...
