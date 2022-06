Skyline Elite Soccer Club is heading to nationals but they need your help getting there. The elite u 13 soccer team is the only boys team from SOCA to make it to nationals. They are just one of two teams in the entire state of Virginia to make it to the highest level tournament in the US. Right now they are still fundraising so that all the players can make the trip to San Diego for the tournament.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO