WATSONVILLE—Felipe Hernandez said that something has felt different as he’s walked door to door in the weeks leading up to the June 7 primary. People that would have quickly closed the door on him when he first ran for Fourth District County Supervisor in 2018 are now telling him he has their vote. And notable politicians, business owners, community organizers and political organizations—including former state legislator Bill Monning, former Watsonville police chiefs Manny Solano and Terry Medina and Gizdich Ranch owner Nita Gizdich—have also given him the nod of approval.

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO