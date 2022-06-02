Red Flame Steak and Grill Adding Katy Location

A second location is in the works for Red Flame Steak & Grill in Magnolia . Owner Julio Cesar Amer , CEO of Amer Enterprises , told What Now Houston that because of the success of the Magnolia location, he was able to work with the current landlord to open another restaurant, this time, in Katy .

The new Red Flame Steak & Grill will move into new construction at 3211 W. Grand Pkwy. N., Ste. 400, Katy, TX 77449. Amer hopes to open the second spot, which will feature indoor dining and a full bar, by the end of 2022.

Red Flame Steak & Grill serves a variety of dishes from prime steaks and seafood to pastas and sandwiches. “When I decided to open the steakhouse, I wanted to be different from the other ones,” Amer said. “So, what I decided to set apart from the other steakhousea is to have some really good appetizers.”

The appetizer menu features New Orleans Style Crab Cake, Korean Tenderloin Skewer, Oyster Nachos, Korean Grill Wings, and more. “We have a unique cuisine.”

The lobster bisque is a popular dish. “We have a really good lobster bisque, and another good thing about that is that it’s gluten free,” Amer explained. “We are also very famous for my grandmother’s recipe, mashed potatoes.”

Red Flame Steak & Grill is a family-owned restaurant at 7214 Farm to Market Rd. 1488 in Magnolia. Amer also operates three other restaurants called Julio’s Mexican Grill — Julio’s Sawdust at 544 Sawdust Rd. in Spring , Julio’s Magnolia , and a third that opened about two weeks ago, Julio’s Spring at 4915 FM 2920.

“We take pride in what we do,” Amer said. “We build relationships with our customers.”