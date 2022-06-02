ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Now Houston

Red Flame Steak and Grill Adding Katy Location

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 3 days ago

A second location is in the works for Red Flame Steak & Grill in Magnolia . Owner Julio Cesar Amer , CEO of Amer Enterprises , told What Now Houston that because of the success of the Magnolia location, he was able to work with the current landlord to open another restaurant, this time, in Katy .

The new Red Flame Steak & Grill will move into new construction at 3211 W. Grand Pkwy. N., Ste. 400, Katy, TX 77449. Amer hopes to open the second spot, which will feature indoor dining and a full bar, by the end of 2022.

Red Flame Steak & Grill serves a variety of dishes from prime steaks and seafood to pastas and sandwiches. “When I decided to open the steakhouse, I wanted to be different from the other ones,” Amer said. “So, what I decided to set apart from the other steakhousea is to have some really good appetizers.”

The appetizer menu features New Orleans Style Crab Cake, Korean Tenderloin Skewer, Oyster Nachos, Korean Grill Wings, and more. “We have a unique cuisine.”

The lobster bisque is a popular dish. “We have a really good lobster bisque, and another good thing about that is that it’s gluten free,” Amer explained. “We are also very famous for my grandmother’s recipe, mashed potatoes.”

Red Flame Steak & Grill is a family-owned restaurant at 7214 Farm to Market Rd. 1488 in Magnolia. Amer also operates three other restaurants called Julio’s Mexican Grill Julio’s Sawdust at 544 Sawdust Rd. in Spring , Julio’s Magnolia , and a third that opened about two weeks ago, Julio’s Spring at 4915 FM 2920.

“We take pride in what we do,” Amer said. “We build relationships with our customers.”

Comments / 0

Related
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steaks#Seafood#Julio Cesar#Food Drink#Restaurants#Red Flame Steak Grill#Amer Enterprises#Magnolia#N Ste#Korean Tenderloin Skewer#Korean Grill Wings#Mexican
culturemap.com

Galveston Bay Foundation presents Houston Oyster & SeaFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At the inaugural Houston Oyster & SeaFest, attendees will enjoy a variety of menu items including cooked oyster bites and signature seafood dishes from several of Houston's hottest restaurants, beer, wine and vodka bars, live music, educational exhibits, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Galveston Bay Foundation’s Oyster Shell Recycling Program.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
katymagazineonline.com

20 Indoor Play Places Katy Families Love

Beat the heat and entertain the kiddos for hours at these awesome indoor play places in Katy. Katy Go Kart & Arcade 2482 S. Mason Rd. There's lots of indoor fun to be had with a large arcade and inflatable area. They also provide a mini golf course, go kart track, and batting cages.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hatchet House Texas now open in Cypress

Cypress has a new location for ax throwing. Hatchet House Texas opened May 28 at 11946 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. The venue hosts ax throwing for small groups and large get-togethers, such as corporate events or team-building events. Hatchet House also sells beer and wine at the venue. 281-213-5245. www.hatchethousetexas.com.
CYPRESS, TX
cw39.com

Chick-fil-A invites you to volunteer at Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (KIAH) Kicking off the start of summer, Chick-fil-A Houston will be restarting its “Summer Service Days” program as Team Members volunteer each Monday at the Houston Food Bank. Starting June 6 – July 25, Chick-fil-A Houston-area restaurants will be sorting, packing, and inspecting donated food in a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas pitmaster Ara Malekian shares his secrets to perfect brisket

HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’
RICHMOND, TX
bizjournals

Houston company snaps up 55,000-square-foot hospital in Castle Hills

A new ER and hospital is slated for San Antonio's Castle Hills area on the site of a now-defunct specialty hospital. Do you know an individual or team making a huge impact in the San Antonio health care industry? The San Antonio Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 2022 Health Care Heroes awards. Winners will be recognized at an in-person awards event on October 20, 2022 and featured in the San Antonio Business Journal. The deadline to nominate is July 20, 2022.
CASTLE HILLS, TX
postingstation.com

What the Top Rated Dentist in Houston Tx Does

Your teeth are your greatest asset, so it’s important to make sure you are receiving the best dental care available. You don’t need to go further than Houston Tx to find top rated dentists who can offer you comprehensive dental care and beautiful, healthy teeth. Here’s how you can find the best Dentist Houston Tx!
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
46
Followers
42
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy