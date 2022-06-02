Crematory malfunction causes fire at Danville funeral home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — On Thursday afternoon, Danville first responders found themselves at the scene of a structure fire at the Wrenn Yeatts Funeral Home.

According to the Danville Fire Department’s statement on Thursday, June 2, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 5858 Riverside Drive at approximately 12:25 p.m.

When units from the Westover station arrived at the scene, they discovered flames and smoke in the attic of the crematory building behind the funeral home.

The department says personnel brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes before ventilating the building and removing important items from the office area.

Fire crews stayed at the funeral home until 2:15 p.m., receiving assistance at the scene from the Danville Life Saving Crew, the Danville Police Department, and Danville Utilities.

Officials tell WFXR News that the building suffered moderate damage from the flames, smoke, and water, but there were no reports of injuries.

Following an investigation, the Fire Marshal’s Office reportedly determined the cause of the fire was a malfunction within the crematory unit.

