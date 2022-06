Catnip vs. Catmint: the Differences You Should Know Before Planting Them. A sprig of catnip or a toy stuffed with the intoxicating herb is a surefire way to catch the attention of even the most reserved and aloof family cat. But catnip isn't the only plant that can send kitties into a frenzy of entertaining antics from repeatedly rolling in the herb to munching on the leaves and then racing around the room. Closely related catmint can have a similar effect. All the excitement is brought on by nepetalactone, a chemical that is structurally similar to a particular feline pheromone. Scientists have found that catnip and catmint contain higher quantities of nepetalactone than other members of the mint family, which explains why these two plants are tops with tabbies. Here's how you can delight your cat by growing your own catnip and catmint.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO