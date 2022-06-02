ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo police, sheriff's office investigate suspicious deaths

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a residence on North Elizabeth Street.

A man, whom The Chieftain has opted not to name because he has not been charged with a crime or named as a suspect, has been identified by police as a person of interest and was recently arrested on unrelated misdemeanor warrants.

A person of interest is someone authorities believe may have information about a crime, while a suspect is a person authorities believe may have committed the crime.

Officers found a woman dead at the North Elizabeth Street address after several people reported they had not seen her in several days and asked that a welfare check be conducted, Pueblo police said in a statement.

"There were suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," Pueblo police spokesman Sgt. Frank Ortega said, without going into detail.

The woman was found dead Tuesday. Her death was still under investigation as of Thursday, and she has not been identified.

Sheriff's office investigating man's death

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office was investigating the death of 35-year-old Brandon Bussey, who was found dead May 24 in a prairie area near the 4000 block of W. 14th St.

His dog, a pug named Tess, was missing when Bussey's body was found but has since been recovered and "is doing well," said Gayle Perez, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

As of Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office had not announced a cause of death in either case.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police, sheriff's office investigate suspicious deaths

Comments

