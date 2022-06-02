Weather Forecast: June 3, 2022

Louis Viccinelli, 83, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Louis “Booty” Viccinelli was born on July 16, 1938, in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Premo and Mae Viccinelli. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, played football at the University of Southern Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State. Louis lived in Texas for most of his life, in Houston, Odessa, Big Spring, and Austin. He led a life filled with laughter and love which he shared with all those around him. He possessed the ability to have everyone in the room laughing at a moment’s notice and was literally the life of the party. Though Louis lived most of his life in Texas, his heart was always in Natchez. His loving family and friends will gather in Natchez for final rites and to celebrate a life well-lived.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO