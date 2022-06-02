ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Weather Forecast: June 3, 2022

By Hunter Cloud
Natchez Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may be singing “Its finally Friday,” in the rain as the weekend nears. Natchez is forecast to have a 30 percent chance of...

www.natchezdemocrat.com

Natchez Democrat

New St. Mary Basilica pastor excited for opportunity

NATCHEZ— The Rev. Aaron Williams has had a lot on his plate since his arrival at St. Mary Basilica. Not only did Williams arrive during Holy Week, which is one of the busiest times for a Catholic priest, but graduation at Cathedral Catholic School was near and he would be tasked with finding a new head administrator to lead the school next year.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Annie Pearl Enlow

GLOSTER – Annie Pearl Enlow, 81, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, La. She was born March 22, 1941, in Gilbert, Louisiana, the daughter of Odis Earl and Margie Edna Sproles Edwards. She worked as a nurse’s aide for many years and was Baptist.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Doris Mitchell Duncan

Graveside services for Doris Mitchell Duncan, 79, of Natchez who died Sunday, May 29, 2022, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating. Mrs. Duncan was born February 22, 1943, in Mt. Hermon, LA the daughter of Eanos...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez homesite added to Mississippi Freedom Trail

NATCHEZ —The Dr. John Banks House, which once served as the headquarters for the Natchez NAACP, will be the first site of a Mississippi Freedom Trail marker in Natchez. Approval of the designation by the Mississippi Humanities Council and Visit Mississippi, means the city will now be listed on the state’s Freedom Trail and the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
NATCHEZ, MS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez Democrat

Investors purchase former Community Hospital building

The former Natchez Community Hospital has been purchased by JR Real Properties, headed by Louisiana residents Richard LaNasa and Johnny Bordes. The pair bought the property from K&J Ventures, which purchased the property in January 2018 from Merit Health Natchez. The sale was closed on May 20, according to real estate agents Janice Easom and Tabitha Wroten,
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and US Forest Service team up to deploy artifical reefs

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) biologists, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), deployed artificial reefs in Kincaid Lake, near Alexandria, on May 26, 2022. As part of a Good Neighbor Authority Project (Good Neighbor Authority | US Forest Service (usda.gov), 40 Pond King “Honey Hole” artificial reefs were purchased and deployed. These artificial reefs are designed to be angler-friendly and will enhance recreational fishing by providing a sanctuary for fish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Natchez Democrat

City planner calls for sign removal

NATCHEZ — One of Frankie G. Legaux’s first actions since returning as Natchez City Planner was to enforce a city code regarding non-compliant signs advertising various businesses. Legaux, who previously served as the city’s planner from October 2012 to July 2015, started the job again on Thursday and...
NATCHEZ, MS
#Nne
Natchez Democrat

The Dart: Natchez Olive Market co-owner living her dream

NATCHEZ — Natchezian Sarah Beth Willard is living her dream. She is working with Liza Sharp to run a brick and mortar storefront on Franklin Street close to where The Dart landed this week. The business is called Natchez Olive Market, or NOM for short, and is just a...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Natchez Early College setting a high bar

Wednesday evening, I had the pleasure of presiding over the 2nd Annual NECA Celebration – an event I began last year as Mayor to commend the accomplishments of graduates of the Natchez Early College Academy, an amazing program we can all be proud of. Earlier in the day, I...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police investigating death on St. Catherine Street

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Department is currently working on a death investigation. Just after 8 a.m. this morning, police were dispatched to the DeMarco Square Apartments located at 160 Saint Catherine St. Officers discovered an unknown black female deceased behind the apartment building. “At this time we are currently...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louis Viccinelli

Louis Viccinelli, 83, of Austin, Texas passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Louis “Booty” Viccinelli was born on July 16, 1938, in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Premo and Mae Viccinelli. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School, played football at the University of Southern Mississippi, and graduated from Delta State. Louis lived in Texas for most of his life, in Houston, Odessa, Big Spring, and Austin. He led a life filled with laughter and love which he shared with all those around him. He possessed the ability to have everyone in the room laughing at a moment’s notice and was literally the life of the party. Though Louis lived most of his life in Texas, his heart was always in Natchez. His loving family and friends will gather in Natchez for final rites and to celebrate a life well-lived.
NATCHEZ, MS
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Body of woman found behind apartment building identified

NATCHEZ — The body of a woman that was found behind an apartment building on Saint Catherine Street Sunday morning has been identified. After confirming the woman’s identity and notifying the family, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the woman has been identified as 63-year-old Doretha Fitzgerald. Police...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Comforting thoughts in aftermath of Texas school shooting

The attack on Robb Elementary School shook many across the country. Last week, 19 students between seven and 10 years old and two teachers were slain during a shooting at the school in Uvalde, Texas. This was the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, during which 28 were killed.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Softball Roundup: June 3, 2022

GREENE SURVEYING SOLUTIONS 5, REAGAN DIESEL SERVICES 1. SPORTS CENTER 7, SUPER AUTO GLASS 0 (Forfeit) 2B — EE: Maddie Perry AA: Liza Kate James, Michell, Katelyn Hash, Rynlee Truitt. MH — EE: Perry 3-3, Mason Marks 3-3, Dollar 2-3, Charlie Anderson 3-3, Sophie Loyd 2-3, Blakely Holder 2-3....
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Athletes can prevent dehydration through proactive actions

NATCHEZ — Summer heat means athletes should be concerned about their water intake as they train in practice. Fred Worthy, head athletic trainer at Merit Health Natchez, said it is important to be proactive by hydrating and cooling through shade or cold tubs. People need to keep a balance as over hydrating, called hyponatremia, flushes electrolytes from your blood stream and can cause death.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Robert Gray

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Robert “Bob” Oliver Gray, 82, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Bill Rice officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

NAACP asks local leaders to assist citizens in poverty

NATCHEZ — The Natchez NAACP branch is taking a multi-level approach to addressing poverty and sub-standard housing in the community, and the group is asking city and county boards to support those efforts financially. The local NAACP leaders want both the City of Natchez and the Adams County Supervisors...
NATCHEZ, MS

