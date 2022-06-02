ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Fish and Game brings biologists to Hailey for talk on bears

By Boise State Public Radio News
Cover picture for the articleA presentation Friday evening in Hailey will share research on black bears and grizzly bears in Idaho. Jeremy Nicholson, a regional wildlife biologist with Idaho Fish and Game in Idaho Falls, will be the main speaker. He studies grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, especially around Island Park....

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BURLEY, Idaho (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. According to a press release, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the ceremony on Saturday. “It was just a...
Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
Why does one of the nation's most popular shows on television resonate so well with Idahoans? The television series Yellowstone has surprised many folks on Madison Avenue that predicted the age of the television Western had passed. 28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch. This popular show is filmed within...
World Milk Day has a different meaning in southern Idaho. June is National Dairy Month, and June 1 is World Milk Day. Bike skills park brings new entertainment for kids out on summer break. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM MDT. A new Bike Skills Park in Twin Falls...
IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
