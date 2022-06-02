ROH Reportedly Returning With New Event in July

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and Hell has come to Chicago this weekend (or rather, Rosemont) for a PPV with… all of one Hell in a Cell bout for the first time since 2017, and seven matches total. WWE does appear to be somewhat looking past this PPV to Summerslam — and fair enough I guess, that is the bigger PPV. We do have some potentially very good matches on this card, even if they don’t have the “Big PPV Feel” that we might hope for in every case. Regardless, we do have six matches to preview so lets get right to it!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO