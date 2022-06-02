ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

ROH Reportedly Returning With New Event in July

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago

– A new Ring of Honor (ROH) show is reportedly scheduled for next month. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW talent has been informed that there will be a return to pay-per-view for ROH on the weekend of July...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Announces Sunday Programming Lineup for Hell in a Cell 2022

– WWE.com has announced its full schedule of Sunday programming for tomorrow’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 event, including a Sunday preview edition of The Bump, the Kickoff Show, and more. Here’s the full lineup:. WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for WWE Hell in...
WWE
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Confirms Involvement For Upcoming VICE TV Project

As previously reported, WWE legend The Rock is reportedly working with VICE and the “Dark Side Of The Ring” team on a new series. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts confirmed on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast that he is working with the VICE TV on at least one of their upcoming pro wrestling projects (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bianca Belair vs. Asuka Playlist, In Your House Merch Released

– WWE will be hosting a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event tomorrow in Champaign, IL at the State Farm Center featuring Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins in a Street Fight, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch, Miz TV with Theory plus Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Sonya Deville, Alexa Bliss, The New Day and more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
411mania.com

AEW News: Chris Jericho Issues Correction After Saying CM Punk ‘Relinquished’ the Title, Rampage Video Highlights

– As previously reported, AEW World Champion CM Punk announced during Rampage that he will be undergoing surgery for an injury soon. However, he is not vacating the world title. Instead, AEW will crown an interim champion until Punk is ready to return to the ring. There was some confusion during last night’s show because Chris Jericho mentioned on the broadcast commentary that Punk was relinquishing the title. He later clarified his comments via Twitter.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lowell, MA
State
North Carolina State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Lowell, MA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
411mania.com

Kim Orton Reveals When Her Husband Randy Orton Will Retire

WWE Superstar Randy Orton is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and has been with WWE for over 20 years, but one day he will retire and leave a huge void in the company. In regards to when he plans to retire his wife Kim Orton told Insight with Chris Van Vliet that her husband will wrestle “For as long as he wants.”
WWE
411mania.com

Naomi Makes First Post To Social Media Since Raw Walkout & WWE Suspension

Naomi has made her first post to social media since she and Sasha Banks walked out of Raw and got suspended by WWE. As you almost certainly know, Naomi and Banks were suspended after they left the May 16th episode Raw over issues regarding their booking and the direction of the women’s tag team division. WWE suspended them indefinitely and has since removed them from WWE marketing, intros, and WWE Shop.
WWE
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Names Most Underrated Star In AEW

During the most special episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jerich had high praise for his long-time team mate, Jake Hager who he called one of the “most underrated” in stars in AEW. Check out the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc.):. On Jake Hager: “Jake is one of...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Tony Khan
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Not Ending Brand Split Any Time Soon

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are currently no plans in WWE to officially end the brand split. The company has unified both the WWE and Universal titles, as well as the RAW and Smackdown tag team titles. There has also been more crossover between the brands, such as Kevin Owens appearing on Smackdown and Shinsuke Nakamura showing up on RAW.
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Talents Reportedly Working Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown

Two NXT talents are reportedly set to work a dark match before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Wes Lee and Sanga are set to be in the dark match before tonight’s show in Columbus, Ohio. This would be Lee’s first dark match on Smackdown...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Japan#Combat#Fightful Select#Njpw#Ring Of Honor
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Releases Pride T-Shirt, Donating Portion of Sales to Charity

Impact Wrestling has released its first-ever Pride shirt, with a portion of sales going to charity. The company announced on Friday that the shirt, which contains the Impact logo in rainbow colors, is now available with a portion of proceeds going to the North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance. You...
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE Hell in a Cell Preview

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and Hell has come to Chicago this weekend (or rather, Rosemont) for a PPV with… all of one Hell in a Cell bout for the first time since 2017, and seven matches total. WWE does appear to be somewhat looking past this PPV to Summerslam — and fair enough I guess, that is the bigger PPV. We do have some potentially very good matches on this card, even if they don’t have the “Big PPV Feel” that we might hope for in every case. Regardless, we do have six matches to preview so lets get right to it!
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Ric Flair Slammed Off Top Rope In New Training Video

Ric Flair has posted a new training video ahead of his final match ever, in which Jay Lethal throws him off the top rope. Flair seems to take the landing well, although the video is brief. He also posted a sneak peek of the robe he will wear for the match, as well as a workout photo. His final match happens at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Card

WWE has an updated lineup for Hell in a Cell following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the latest card below for the show, which takes place on June 5th from Chicago and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Hell in a Cell Match: Cody...
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (4.20.1985) Review

KAMALA (with Skandar Akbar) vs. THE MASKED MARVEL. -Marvel appears to be me under a mask, so I’m curious to see how I perform in this match. Kamala chops away at his doughy opposition and finishes with a big splash. Man, I sucked in there. Post-match, Kamala refuses to...
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights of NXT Women’s Championship Match at In Your House (Clips)

Toxic Attraction made a clean sweep at WWE NXT In Your House, as Mandy Rose retained the NXT Women’s title against Wendy Choo. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne had retained their NXT Women’s tag team titles earlier in the night. Choo was yanked from the top rope by Rose, who then hit her with a knee to the face to get the pinfall.
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae Expected To Make Wrestling Return ‘Soon’

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are expected to return to wrestling ‘relatively soon’, although it’s unknown where. It was noted in the past that there are people pushing for LeRae to signed to AEW. Meanwhile, Gargano reportedly has an “open door” in WWE. However, it’s unknown if he’d get pushed to the level he was with NXT’s change in direction and it’s unknown what would be done with him if he went to the main roster. Impact is also a possibility but he’d make less money there.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy