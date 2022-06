Don’t worry, golf fans. If you don’t fully understand a set of rules that an official himself called “very finicky and difficult,” Jack Nicklaus doesn’t either. A day earlier, at the course he founded, during the tournament he hosts, the 18-time major champion watched Thursday at Muirfield Village as Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified midway through his first round at the Memorial for using a nonconforming club. Only from there, some of the details become a bit muddled.

