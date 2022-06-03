ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

By CBS3 Staff
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.

Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.

The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.

“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.

Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.

A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.

Tami Jay
5d ago

drowned swimmers usually end up drifting under the bridge a week or 2 later.. sad case. always stay near shore and don't swim without lifeguards.

