ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth II to miss St. Paul's service Friday due to 'discomfort' after Trooping parade

By Maria Puente, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Though Queen Elizabeth II had a great time at the Trooping the Colour parade kicking off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London Thursday, "discomfort" she's experiencing will nix her much-anticipated attendance at church on Friday, Buckingham Palace said.

In a change that will disappoint millions, not to mention the queen, the palace announced Thursday that she will not be attending Friday's Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral. Such services are typical of royal jubilee celebrations.

Given the religious and family-oriented aspects of the service, it was considered one of her must-do events during the four-day jubilee holiday this weekend. The entire royal family are to be there, including the royal rebels, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (and California).

Trooping the Colour parade: Queen Elizabeth II appears twice on palace balcony as Platinum Jubilee party kicks off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30JA60_0fybkLvA00
Queen Elizabeth II begins celebrations for Platinum Jubilee on June 2, 2022, in London. Getty Images

The palace announcement said the queen "greatly enjoyed" Thursday's Trooping the Colour parade that kicked off the four-day holiday celebrating her Platinum Jubilee marking her 70 years on the throne .

She didn't parade or ride in a carriage let alone a horse, or even move much farther from a room to the palace balcony during the festivities.

"But (she) did experience some discomfort," the palace statement said. "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend."

As usual, the palace statement was careful, even delicate, in describing anything to do with queen's health status, under the principle that the 96-year-old monarch has a right to medical privacy like anyone else.

Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee: Everything to know about the celebrations

But the palace has said in recent months she has experienced occasional "mobility" issues, and she herself recently told some visitors that she "couldn't move" and is now using a cane. She also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Thursday morning was a key event in the jubilee schedule: the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, a parade of military color, precision and horsemanship that marks her official birthday (her real one is in April).

In decades past, she would ride horses or in carriages and stand on a dais to "take the salute" of her soldiers at Horse Guards Parade down The Mall from the palace.

Instead, she took the salute on the palace balcony and then appeared with the senior royals in the family for the traditional conclusion of the parade with a roaring RAF flypast featuring jets flying in the number "70" formation over the palace.

But getting the queen to and from her full-time home at Windsor Castle or from the palace without strain is no easy task in ancient London with its many antique buildings with imposing entrance steps, such as those at St. Paul's Cathedral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SW49t_0fybkLvA00
Queen Elizabeth II flanked by her family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Trooping the Colour parade, June 2, 2022. Aaron Chown, AP

At least one of the reasons why she skipped the State Opening of Parliament ceremony last month, delegating her heir Prince Charles to stand in for her, was the complications of getting in and out of cars and carriages and up and down steps at the Houses of Parliament.

The queen was expected to put the Service of Remembrance at the top of her jubilee weekend to-do list, in part because she's devout and in part because it's a gathering of her entire family, not just the "working" senior royals.

Harry and Meghan, back in the U.K. together and attending some jubilee events in public for the first time in more than two years, will be there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMYOK_0fybkLvA00
Fighter jets from Royal Air Force fly in formation to form the number '70' during a special flypast over Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour parade June 2, 2022 in London. BEN STANSALL, AFP via Getty Images

But Prince Andrew, the scandal-scarred Duke of York and queen's second son, will not be there because he tested positive for COVID, the palace announced Thursday.

The rest of the jubilee weekend is packed with various strenuous events and the queen was never expected to attend all of them.

As palace officials had warned earlier this year, they expected not to know whether the queen would make it to specific events until the day of or the day before.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth II to miss St. Paul's service Friday due to 'discomfort' after Trooping parade

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Appears On Buckingham Palace Balcony For Platinum Jubilee Kick-Off

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: The first main event of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations concluded shortly after 1pm local time in London today. Eyes were on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace where the monarch made her first appearance at about 12:30pm on a beautiful day one might call fit for a queen. She has rarely been seen in public of late owing to health problems in the past year. From her vantage point, she inspected the troops with the Duke of Kent as the Trooping the Colour neared its conclusion. At just before 1pm local,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George and Charlotte impress at Jubilee concert rehearsals in Cardiff

Prince George and Princess Charlotte impressed crowds at Cardiff Castle with their music and technical skills during rehearsals for a Platinum Jubilee concert set to take place in the grounds.The royal youngsters joined their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the capital city on Saturday, but stole the show as they had a go at conducting the orchestra and playing with the stage lighting and sound.The surprise visit was the siblings’ first official outing in Wales.Charlotte, seven, who wore a smart navy frock coat and blue Mary Jane shoes with white ankle socks, was offered a chance to...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
The Independent

When was the Queen’s coronation?

As the country gears up to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign - the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone - many people are reflecting on the Queen’s years of service.A programme of events to honour the 96-year-old have been scheduled across an extended bank holiday in early June, known as the platinum jubilee celebrations.Scheduled events include a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving. But when was the Queen’s coronation and what did it involve? Here’s everything you need to know.What is a coronation?A coronation is...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Duchess of Cornwall is timelessly elegant in black at Party At The Palace – see photos

The Duchess of Cornwall wowed the crowds at the Platinum Jubilee Party At The Palace, wearing an elegant all-black ensemble for the star-studded concert. The Party At The Palace sees artists including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys take to the stage to honour the Queen's 70-year reign, with the Duchess of Cornwall opting for a chic, black look for the occasion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Guards Parade#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Service Of Thanksgiving#Platinum Jubilee Party
AFP

Britain gets in party mode with star-studded concert for queen's jubilee

Britain revelled in celebrations Saturday for Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne as it staged a spectacular "party at the palace" featuring Diana Ross, Andrea Bocelli and Rod Stewart while Prince Charles led heartfelt tributes. "You have met us and talked with us, you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years," Charles said from the stage as the event drew to a close.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Celebratory mood as royal family comes together to honour Queen

From the joyous to the solemn, St Paul’s Cathedral in London has been the setting for national spectacle and ceremony for centuries.On this occasion the mood was celebratory as hundreds of people gathered to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – an event the monarch would have held close to her heart due to the importance she places on her Christian faith.While the Queen was not present for the service of thanksgiving, the enthusiasm and determination to mark the milestone and express gratitude was not diminished.The Archbishop of York incorporated the Queen’s love of horse racing into his sermon, acknowledging that...
U.K.
Harper's Bazaar

Prince Louis Made Another Jubilee Appearance and Twitter is Loving It

Three days after his meme-generating appearance at Trooping the Color, Prince Louis won the public's heart again while attending Sunday's Platinum Pageant. The young prince enjoyed himself while watching the festivity alongside several members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace, before later joining Queen Elizabeth's surprise balcony appearance. The royal stayed still for his brief time on the balcony, but by then Twitter was already loving his antics during the procession of musical and dance performances.
WORLD
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

492K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy