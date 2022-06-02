ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teens arrested after spraypainting, damaging Nashville school

By Emily West
 3 days ago
Metro Nashville Police Department authorities charge two teens with vandalism after they allegedly spraypainted graffiti on the exterior of a school before breaking inside to damage classrooms.

The incident happened during Memorial Day weekend at Valor College Prep charter school.

Police said the teens involved were 13 and 14 years old and attended Antioch Middle School. Staff reported the damage after they returned Tuesday and looked at surveillance footage. From the video, staff recognized two of the teens in the neighborhood of the school. From that, staff followed the teens home and spoke with a parent, police said.

Detectives are trying to identify two others involved in the incident.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

