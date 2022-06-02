ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 4 Hokies, U.Va., VCU, Liberty set for NCAA baseball regionals

By Sonny Dearth, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Having propelled the program to a new level this season, national No. 4 seed Virginia Tech hopes its NCAA baseball regional will be a celebration before an already-sold-out crowd at English Field in Blacksburg.

The Hokies (41-12) are one of 64 teams scheduled to open double-elimination play Friday at 16 venues across the country.

Tech, which earned the ACC Tournament’s top seed for the first time, will face Wright State (30-25) at 7 p.m. Friday on ACC Network. Wright State is the lowest seed in the four-team regional, but the Ohio squad dominated the Horizon League and won one of three games against the Hokies in an early-season series.

John Szefc was the ACC Coach of the Year for Tech. The Hokies will lean on a powerful offense led by outfielders Gavin Cross and Jack Hurley, as well as shortstop Tanner Schobel, a Walsingham Academy graduate. All were first-team All-ACC picks.

Second-team catcher Cade Hunter and third-team outfielder Nick Biddison, a former Peninsula Pilot, as well as freshman third baseman Carson DeMartini from Ocean Lakes High, have been key contributors.

On the mound, starters Drue Hackenberg and Griffin Green want to provide plenty of innings with zeroes.

The Blacksburg Regional will start with second-seeded Gonzaga (36-17) against third-seeded Columbia (30-16), the Ivy League champion, at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

The closest regional to Hampton Roads is in Greenville, North Carolina, where East Carolina is the host and the No. 8 national seed.

The Pirates (42-18), led by American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year Carter Spivey, hope to avoid an upset bid by MEAC champion Coppin State (24-28) at 1 p.m. before Virginia (38-17) meets Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) at 6. Both games are on ESPN+.

The Cavaliers (2015) and Chanticleers (2016) recall their back-to-back College World Series championships in Omaha, Nebraska, and U.Va. went to Omaha last year with many of its current players.

Third baseman Jake Gelof and outfielder Alex Tappen could spark a usually potent U.Va. offense, and Brian Gursky has been a reliable pitcher.

Atlantic 10 champion VCU (40-18) is seeded third in the Chapel Hill Regional and carrying a 15-game winning streak into its 7 p.m. clash against Georgia (35-21). The Rams would love to see first baseman Tyler Locklear shine again; he batted .818 with three home runs in the conference tournament.

No. 10 national seed North Carolina (38-19) faces first-team NCAA participant Hofstra (30-21) at 2 p.m. Both Chapel Hill games are on ESPN+.

At the Gainesville Regional, hosted by 13th-seeded Florida and featuring a pair of ESPN+ games, Liberty (37-21) hopes to show it was worthy of one of the last at-large bids awarded, facing Oklahoma (37-20) at 1 p.m. The Gators (39-22) will square off with Central Michigan (42-17) at 6:30.

