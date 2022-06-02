Popular Maine Pan-Asian Restaurant Opening Augusta Location

There have been a lot of comings and goings in the world of restaurants in Maine over the last couple of years. Most of that is smaller restaurants that have had to close their doors due to the effects of the pandemic, or an employee shortage that has left business owners stretched thin. While the critical effect on small businesses has been noticeable, the same effects have been less noticeable on chain restaurants. Very few chain locations have closed in Maine as they somehow continue to manage the turbulent waters of a workforce shortage. But that doesn't seem to be the case for the Wendy's location on Route 1 in Scarborough, as they have officially closed for good.

SCARBOROUGH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO