ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Changes coming for 484, 610 area codes in Pennsylvania

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mgHy_0fybhHQT00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents with the 484 area code or 610 area code could see changes with the addition of a new area code for local phone numbers.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission issued a reminder to residents and businesses in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania of the upcoming activation of a new 835 area code, which serves the same geographic region as the existing 610 and 484 area codes.

Because the region is already served by two overlay area codes, no changes in dialing will be necessary, but consumers are being urged to be aware of the upcoming arrival of the 835 area code.

What’s Going Around: Rashes, allergies

The utility commission says the new 835 area code is being placed into service because the remaining supply of numbers in the current 610/484 area codes is nearly exhausted.

The earliest date that any new 835 number can be placed into service is September 2, 2022.

The 610/484 calling area currently serves residents and businesses in all or portions of Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties.

Current customers will keep their existing 610/484 phone numbers, but starting September 2, 2022, residents or businesses seeking new telephone lines may be assigned numbers in the 835 area code.

Because the region is served by two overlay area codes, callers are already required to use 10-digit dialing when making calls – something they have been doing for more than 20 years, since the 484 area code was introduced in 1999.

Because 10-digit dialing is already established in this region, the eventual addition of the new 835 area code covering the same geographic area will not require any changes to the way area residents and businesses dial telephone calls – aside from using the new area code, when necessary.

According to the latest planning letter from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator , the process for dialing phone numbers in the region will remain the same:

  • Local & Toll calls to and from other numbers inside the 610/484/835 area:
    Dial 10-digits.
  • Local & Toll calls from the 610/484/835 area to numbers in another area code:
    Dial 1 + 10-Digits.
  • Operator Services (credit card, collect, third party):
    Dial 0 + 10-Digits
Frustrated Dems weigh limited options after Buffalo shooting

While residents in the 610/484/835 area will continue to dial calls the same way they have for more than 20 years, the PUC urges consumers and businesses to be aware of the upcoming addition of a new area code.

Tips to prepare for the eventual start of the new 835 area code include:

  • Checking devices to verify that area codes are included with all stored numbers.
  • Continuing to program/save/store phone numbers to all devices using the full 10-digit telephone number.
  • Verifying that all services and equipment – such as automatic dialers, life-safety & medical alert systems, alarm/security systems and security gates, call-forwarding settings, and voicemail services – recognize the new area code as a valid phone number.

For those interested in checking their devices to confirm that they will work with the new 835 area code, a test number is now available: 835-990-TEST (8378). A recorded announcement will indicate the test call has been successfully completed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Philadelphia

The 835 Area Code Is Coming to Pa. Sooner Rather Than Later

If you proudly represent "the 610" or " the 484", well it's time to add another number: the 835. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) announced Thursday that the new 835 area code will go into affect September 2, 2022 – months ahead of schedule. The commission voted last...
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In Bradford and Tioga […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Cite State License-Holders in Three Area Locations

ALLENTOWN PA – Establishments in Stowe, Pottstown, and Royersford that are state-licensed to sell alcoholic beverages were cited by Pennsylvania State Police of Troop L, working on behalf of the Allentown-based District 9 office of the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, for a variety of alleged infractions announced Wednesday (June 1, 2022) in its May monthly report.
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania has most lyme disease cases in the nation as tick season returns

As summer nears, many Pennsylvanians are eager to get outside and enjoy the state's many parks, campgrounds and other outdoor spaces. But Pennsylvania consistently reports more lyme disease cases than any other state, so it's important that residents and visitors are cognizant about ticks and the risks they pose. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Northampton, PA
City
Chester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Lancaster, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. “I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Codes#Security Systems#Whtm#Eastern#610 484
Newswatch 16

Gasoline reaching over $5 in Pennsylvania

JESSUP, Pa. — Day by day, we're seeing more record-high gas prices. AAA reports the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is up to $4.76, but some stations in our area are well over $5 a gallon, fueling frustrations at the pump. It's a frightening sight for...
JESSUP, PA
therecord-online.com

Humane Society report finds problem breeders in Pa. and beyond

HARRISBURG, PA – A report issued last month by the Humane Society of the United States is shedding light on problem dog breeders and dealers across the country and in Pennsylvania. The 10th annual “Horrible Hundred” report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

Summer Fair & Festival Season in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has announced summer fairs and festivals in the region. The dedicated volunteers and communities in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region take great pride in the many fairs and festivals that they host each year. At these events, visitors will experience a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy