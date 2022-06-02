Man fatally shot by officers in Kent was wanted in California murder case

KENT, Wash. — A man shot and killed by officers in Kent Wednesday night was wanted for the murder of an Oakley, California, woman who had been missing since Jan. 26.

Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard said 24-year-old Alexis Gabe used to date 27-year-old Marshall Curtis Jones.

Police said the recent nursing school graduate was visiting Jones in Antioch, California, the night she disappeared.

Jones’ home was searched twice, but initially, he was not named as a suspect.

After finding physical and digital evidence, Oakley and Antioch police issued an arrest warrant for Jones on Wednesday for the murder of his former girlfriend, Gabe.

“Her disappearance has been heartbreaking and frustrating,” said Chief Paul Beard of the Oakley, CA police department.

Police tracked Jones to the Skyview Apartments in Kent, where he was staying with a friend.

When officers tried to arrest him, investigators said he charged officers with a knife.

A Seattle Police officer, a Snohomish County deputy, and a U.S. Marshals Service deputy then fired their weapons and struck Jones, according to SPD Detective Valerie Carson.

Jones died at the scene.

“We do understand the death of Marshall Jones is not what we had hoped for. But we do hope someone who knows Alexis’ whereabouts will come forward without having to fear Jones,” Beard said.

Thursday was the first time that police said Gabe had been killed.

It was also the first time police formally named Jones as the person suspected of killing Gabe at his Antioch home, according to KTVU.

Gabe’s family expressed their grief on Thursday.

“We didn’t want his death. We wanted him arrested to pay for his sins. We wanted to meet face to face, look him in the eyes and ask him — why? Ask him, where is Alexis?” said Gwyn Gabe, Alexis’s father. “They were together for three years. He got along well with the two brothers and their cousins. He became part of our family. We had no idea he was capable of doing something like this to her,” he said.

Beard said next, investigators will be sending digital evidence like Jones’ phone to California for further examination.

