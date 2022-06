SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Through the night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office transferred its inmates from its downtown facility to a new jail in north Springfield. Patrol cars escorted buses full of inmates with a helicopter providing security from above. Deputies first removed prisoners from trailers around the old jail on North Boonville. They then moved the rest from the permanent lockup. Deputies moved 838 inmates in about eight hours. They reported no issues with the move.

