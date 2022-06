(Above image by Melanie Best – Jordan with congratulatory letter on winning the Allen Peterson Award) Jordan Best was recently awarded the 2022 Allen Peterson Academic Excellence Award. The award is given annually to a Senior on the Clarion Softball Team if all criteria’s of the award are met. A $500 check from the Peterson Family was awarded to Jordan, which is to be used for expenses incurred in a post secondary educational setting. Jordan is the 11th recipient of this prestigious award.

