Stockton, CA

88 arrests in central California street gang crackdown

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A street gang crackdown in central California resulted in 88 arrests and the seizure of 58 firearms, state...

www.turnto23.com

dquinn
2d ago

welcome to California, our new saying " WELCOME TO CALIFORNIA, THE SLAP YOU ON THE WRIST STATE"were u can commit a crime and be out and do it over again.

