Excitement surrounds Southern Pines, Pinehurst as Women's Open arrives

Raleigh, N.C. — Award-winning chef Vivian Howard announced this week that after 16 years of business (opened in 2006 in Kinston), Chef & the Farmer will temporarily close beginning June 5. Howard said it is time to renovate and re-envision what they do. They will be closed this summer to work on a refreshed concept, one that suits eastern North Carolina in 2022, according to Howard.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO