New Roads, LA

New Roads residents to experience power outage Friday morning

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of New Roads will have a planned power outage for...

www.brproud.com

