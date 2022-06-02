Nampa missing teen found safe

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Life's Kitchen are asking people to be on the lookout for a trailer and other items stolen from the Boise-based nonprofit earlier this month. Life's Kitchen is located along West Fairview Avenue between Milwaukee Street and Maple Grove Road, in the former Marie Callender's restaurant location. According to a Facebook update posted Tuesday, June 7, Life's Kitchen's Hot Tots trailer and equipment were stolen from its property "sometime overnight on June 1," according to the post.
Comments / 0