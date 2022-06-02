ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa missing teen found safe

 6 days ago
NAMPA, Idaho — A missing Nampa...

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Trailer, equipment stolen from Life's Kitchen in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police and Life's Kitchen are asking people to be on the lookout for a trailer and other items stolen from the Boise-based nonprofit earlier this month. Life's Kitchen is located along West Fairview Avenue between Milwaukee Street and Maple Grove Road, in the former Marie Callender's restaurant location. According to a Facebook update posted Tuesday, June 7, Life's Kitchen's Hot Tots trailer and equipment were stolen from its property "sometime overnight on June 1," according to the post.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police create designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location

BOISE, Idaho — To encourage a safe process while buying or selling items online, the Boise Police Department created a designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location. The exchange location sits in the northeast section of the City Hall West parking lot. According to Boise Police, officers are stationed outside of the building and come and go from the area throughout the day.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police: Catalytic converter thefts trending up, still underreported

BOISE, Idaho — The mechanics at Boise Muffler Shop know hot rods, it is in their blood. "It's been a family business since 1985," said the owner, Sean Page. However, recently, more and more customers show up with the sound of a hot rod and the model of a daily commuter. That's the first clue a car is missing the catalytic converter; it's an auto part on the underside of a car that cleans the exhaust.
BOISE, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise police lieutenant charged with DUI

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Boise Police lieutenant was charged with a DUI in Valley County on May 29, court documents show. Officials with the Valley County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB that deputies were in contact with 52-year-old Steve Butler in the early morning of May 29, where they began an investigation into the lieutenant.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man troopers found in possession of drugs following chase gets probation

AMERICAN FALLS — A Meridian man has been ordered to serve felony probation after reaching a plea agreement. Morgan Robert Barzee, 23, received three years probation from District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a May 27 hearing. As part of a plea agreement, Carnaroli withheld judgement, meaning if Barzee completes probation he will not have a felony conviction added to his record.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police seek help identifying hit-and-run driver

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for information from the public after a pickup truck hit a motorcycle and continued driving. In a Facebook post Friday, Boise Police said the incident occurred May 23 around 10:40 p.m. near North 34th Street and West State Street in Boise.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Idaho students speak out after wolf pups named for their school are killed

Timberline High School student Annie Birch Wright felt a connection to her school’s mascot because it wasn’t just another generic animal. The mascot is the wolf, which led to a real pack of wolves living in the nearby Boise National Forest being named for, symbolically adopted by and studied at the high school. “It is just a really cool thing to have,” said Birch Wright, who is a member of...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

This Unique Boise Home Has a Hidden Full Size Indoor Basketball Court

While the basketball court is very cool, it's not the most unique part of this quirky home!. Over the past few years, we've seen our fair share of quirky homes in the Treasure Valley like this one with a speakeasy hidden in the basement or this one with its own '50s style diner. That said, we haven't found anything quite as quirky as what we saw in this home on Five Mile in Boise.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

4 Practical Reasons The People Of Boise Want Weed Legalized

It's time to admit that marijuana is ready to be legalized in the state of Idaho. We all know that our neighboring states are reaping the benefits of legalization and it's no secret that many people make their way to Oregon to get their fix. The issue? It's Oregon (and other legal states) that are benefitting from Idaho residents and their hard-earned money.
BOISE, ID
