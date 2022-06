DENVER (CBS4) – On day one of a first-of-its-kind fentanyl summit at the Denver Art Museum, law enforcement agencies and prosecutors from both Adams and Broomfield counties heard from several Colorado families who lost loved ones to the lethal drug. Courtney Howard’s brother, Tyler Schell, died last March after taking a dose of fentanyl. Schell was 38. For Howard, it’s still hard for her to look at his photos. (credit: CBS) “He was a father. My nephew turned 3 (years old) the day after his passing. He called his daughters his princesses,” Howard said. “It’s tough. It’s extremely tough… picking up the pieces, and...

