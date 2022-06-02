Admission at Two Mississippi Museums free for Juneteenth

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums will be free on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce that all enslaved people were freed by the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth was signed into federal law on June 17, 2021, as a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Ingalls Shipbuilding is sponsoring the free admission days at the museums. Admission to the museums is free every Sunday.

Juneteenth themed tours will be held in the Civil Right Museum at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

