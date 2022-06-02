ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Admission at Two Mississippi Museums free for Juneteenth

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums will be free on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce that all enslaved people were freed by the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth was signed into federal law on June 17, 2021, as a federal holiday to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Visit Jackson announces 2022 Juneteenth events

Ingalls Shipbuilding is sponsoring the free admission days at the museums. Admission to the museums is free every Sunday.

Juneteenth themed tours will be held in the Civil Right Museum at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clinton, MS

Originally at the junction of Natchez Trace and Old Vicksburg Road, the city of Clinton boomed in 1823. That year, Mississippi Governor Walter Leake built his home on its grounds. Leake’s home was named Mount Salus and was built near a large, flowing spring. Soon after, people proposed Mt....
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Sneaker Mania held for collectors, vendors in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of sneakerheads and dozens of vendors flocked to the Jackson Convention Center for the 2nd Annual Sneaker Mania. The event featured several giveaways, performances, contests and an opportunity for sneaker-lovers to buy, sell and trade merchandise. Organizers said the objective was to bring sneaker culture to Mississippi. “Our love for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What are university students studying in Mississippi?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of students graduate with a bachelor’s degree each semester in Mississippi. As the old saying goes, today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. So what kind of educational background will Mississippi’s next generation of leaders have? Niche has a breakdown of the most popular majors at each Mississippi university. Here’s what it […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Science museum to host 2022 World Snake Day event

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will host an event for World Snake Day on Friday, July 15. The event will be at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet live snakes exhibited throughout the […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Galveston, TX
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Galveston, TX
Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
Galveston, TX
Government
hottytoddy.com

Resource Center for Delta Entrepreneurs Opens in Greenville

The Mississippi Delta Small Business Development Center in Greenville is officially open to assist aspiring business owners throughout the region. The new center is among more than 20 sites and centers of the Mississippi Small Business Development Center, headquartered at the University of Mississippi. Housed within CompuRecycling Center Inc., the Mississippi Delta SBDC is a collaboration of the two entities that both serve the small business owners and entrepreneurs of Mississippi.
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Summer meals available in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jefferson Davis County School District (JDCSD) will offer free summer meals for kids and teenagers. The meals will be offered at the following schools: JE Johnson Elementary K-5 Monday through Thursday from June 6 through July 14 Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch […]
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest County Judge hosting job fair in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for a job, you’ve got two days to get your resume ready. On Monday, June 6, the 4th Annual Summer job fair is happening at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg. The doors will open at 10am and close around noon.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Summer Learning Family Fun Day set for June 18

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Mississippi Public Broadcasting (MPB) officials announced the 7th annual Summer Learning Family Fun Day will return in-person on Saturday, June 18. The event will take place at the Jackson Convention Complex from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The theme for this year’s annual event is Explore! Discover! Grow! As research shows […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ingalls Shipbuilding#The Civil Right Museum#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Move the Vote Tour to be held in Port Gibson

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Move the Vote Tour will be held in Port Gibson on Monday, June 6. The event will be sponsored by Mississippi Move and Claiborne County officials. The purpose of the event is to encourage people to vote. Free food will be offered to the first 30 people. It will […]
PORT GIBSON, MS
WLBT

Mississippi civil rights activist ‘Bud’ McGee dies at 81

GREENWOOD, Miss. - William “Bud” McGee, a Mississippi civil rights activist who worked to register Black voters in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. The Greenwood Commonwealth reports McGee died of heart failure on May 24 at his home in Greenwood. A funeral was scheduled for Saturday.
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Center for Justice holds expungement and wills clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Center for Justice partnered with Mississippi Urban League to offer direct drafting services for expungement and wills. “We’ve seen that people are in need of all services, so that’s why we want to offer a plethora of services. That way, they can you know have like a one-stop-shop. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Special Olympics Mississippi travels to national competition in Florida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For a week, Mississippi’s largest delegation of 173 members will be in Orlando, Florida for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games competing for national titles and their goal is to bring home the trophy. Athletes, cheerleaders and coaches all packed their bags and loaded on to the buses with one thing […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts in Pearl to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 3. In 1917, in the Trenches of France the American Salvation Army Lassies were preparing to set sail. The soldiers were accompanied by young women that would hold services, write letters, and brew coffee […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians discuss possible solutions to crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With crime prevention and gun violence at the forefront of safety discussions, many Jacksonians said the city needs extra help in combating crime. Citizens are fearful to be out after certain times of night, afraid they might be robbed or even killed due to the ongoing gun violence in the city. […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

State Games of Mississippi to have major impact on the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The State Games of Mississippi is officially 1 day away, and it is set to have a big impact on the city of Meridian. This year, 42 sports will now attract over 5,500 amateur athletes from across the state for top competition. The athletes that compete in the games are eligible to compete on a national level as well at the state games of America.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Contraflow: What to know for 2022 hurricane season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – As hurricane season begins, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) are reminding Mississippians of contraflow protocol. Contraflow protocols would be initiated in the event of a powerful hurricane on the Gulf Coast. Protocols could also be initiated if the greater New Orleans area faces a mandatory evacuation due to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

LIST: Summer camps around the Jackson metro area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a fun or educational way for your child to spend the summer, here are a few camps happening around the Jackson metro area. When: June 13 to July 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday - Friday (some Saturdays possible) Who:...
WJTV 12

Jackson’s youth discuss solutions to violent crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local organization is calling on the youth to speak out on the gun violence plaguing the City of Jackson, creating a safe space to come together to develop the ideas they want to present to city officials. The Jackson People’s Assembly hosted the Youth Assembly at Smith Park in an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDES to host a job fair in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Glade Fire and Rescue awarded $84K grant

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Glade Fire and Rescue in Jones County received a federal grant of $84,190. The funds were awarded by the Department of Homeland Security through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Glade staff said the funds were used to purchase 12 new sets of personal protective equipment, 18 portable radios and a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy