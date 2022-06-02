ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA’s Most Exciting Pop-Up Is a Nigerian Tasting Menu in Hollywood

By Oren Peleg
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suitcase arrives in Los Angeles every month from Nigeria. Its contents include suya spice blend, dried hibiscus, shito paste, and other raw ingredients destined for chef Tolu Erogbogbo’s kitchen in Hollywood. Here, he and business partner David Olusoga run a West African pop-up called Ilé. The dinners are a deeply...

la.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

Slanted Door Is Popping-Up This June in the East Bay

Here’s some good news for fans of Charles Phan’s iconic Vietnamese restaurant, which has been sitting dark at the Ferry Building for the last two years: the chef is taking Slanted Door across the bridge to Berkeley, for a month-long pop-up on the UC Berkeley campus. Specifically, he’s taking over the former Rice & Bones space at Wurster Hall to bring Slanted Door to fans impatient for the restaurant’s San Francisco reopening (and unwilling or able to pop over to the San Ramon outpost).
BERKELEY, CA
Eater

Mastro’s Ocean Club Debuts Huge Seafood and Steak Restaurant in Downtown LA

Mastro’s Ocean Club, the more seafood-oriented version of the popular Beverly Hills steakhouse, has opened a 350-seat branch with an outdoor dining area that overlooks Crypto.com Arena at L.A. Live. Given its prime location, the ritzy seafood and steakhouse will likely be a popular pre- and post-event dining destination, as well as a buzzy convention/expense account spot. Like other Mastro’s locations, it’ll have live music in the Piano Lounge to go with raw bar selections, prime-grade steaks, lobster mashed potatoes, and the restaurant’s lauded warm butter cake. Executive chef Marcus Andrade oversees the kitchen while Robert Sprindler will serve as the general manager. Hours run 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Eater

LA Landmark Irv’s Burgers Returns After Four-Year Hiatus

Sonia Hong is all smiles as she leans through a bright red window frame. She poses with a burger, shows off a few flattering articles hanging on a wall, and gives enthusiastic thumbs up looks to cameras, passersby, and business partners. It’s busy days for Hong and her reborn restaurant Irv’s Burgers in West Hollywood, and Hong is a mix of excited, eager, and a touch overwhelmed — easy to understand, considering the attention that Irv’s is getting. Around her, workers are putting finishing touches on what has become one of LA’s best comeback stories: After nearly four years away, one of Southern California’s most iconic burger stand is ready to serve again.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Eater

Welcome to the Ask Eater DC Dining Advice Column

We’ll soon be kicking off Ask Eater, a dining advice column from Eater DC in which the editor and regular contributors answer questions from readers. Eater will field inquiries about an in-demand dish, cuisine, or specific bottle of wine served at D.C. restaurants; which places have the best breezy patios during D.C.’s steamiest summer days; where to find no-filler crab cakes without breaking the bank, and more. No question is too silly, weird, or obscure to be considered.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Restaurants
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Food & Drinks
Eater

How This Former Michelin-Starred Indian Restaurant Is Taking It Back to Basics

It’s been almost a month since chef Ajay Walia began making headlines not for the richly flavored South Indian food that helped his Peninsula restaurant Rasa earn Michelin recognition and a nod as the Bay Area’s best Indian restaurant from former San Francisco Chronicle food critic Michael Bauer — but for his willingness to turn away from all the accolades by pulling the plug on the restaurant entirely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

D.C. Finally Gets a P.F. Chang’s After Nearly 30 Years

While pan-Asian chain P.F. Chang’s is nothing new for the suburbs, D.C. proper has never ever had one until now. Around since 1993, the ubiquitous global brand opens P.F. Chang’s To Go Dupont Circle on Friday, June 3. Daily hours are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. (1120 20th Street NW).
RESTAURANTS
Tampa Bay Times

Munch’s restaurant, say it ain’t so! | Letters

Munch’s, a St. Petersburg iconic diner, is up for sale | June 3. I fear news that Munch’s restaurant is up for sale might be a double whammy on great comfort food cum sassy wait staff. I’m still grieving over the closure of Coney Island Grill, where one could inhale hot, juicy, old school, human-scale burgers with high-octane Coca Cola and chili dogs. Losing access to Munch’s Friday Catfish Sandwich, corned beef hash breakfasts or special Wednesday hotcakes would be a gastronomic and communal heartbreaker.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Eater

Eric Adams Advises ‘Let Your Haters Be Your Waiters’ in His Latest Restaurant Worker Snub

Mayor Eric Adams has once again snubbed restaurant workers. During his speech this week to the Queens College 2022 graduating class, Adams advised: “Let your haters be your waiters when you sit down at the table of success.” Apparently, Gawker reports, this is a phrase Adams has been using since at least 2015. In one interview Adams gave in 2021 to the New York Times, the quote was expanded to state: “turn your haters into your waiters” and “give them a 15 percent tip.”
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerians#A Visa#Food Drink#Suya#West African#French#Cnn
Eater

Grubhub to Get Into the Ghost Kitchen Game

Grubhub, the third-party delivery app, announced this week that it will be opening its own ghost kitchen in 20 cities including Chicago, Crain’s reports. The ghost kitchen will be called MasterChef Table and will feature 11 dishes developed by winners of the TV show MasterChef and prepared by local restaurants, which will not have to pay any extra licensing fees. So far, just two Chicago restaurants have agreed to participate — Iztatl Cocina Mexicana in Jefferson Park and Señor Pan Cafe, which has three locations on the Northwest Side — but Grubhub told Crain’s that four other restaurants are interested. Last year the city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against the company for deceptive business practices.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

The Humble Pecan Sparks the Revival of Iconic Southern Road Trip Brand Stuckey’s

Stephanie Stuckey stepped into the role of CEO of Southern road trip chain Stuckey’s in 2019, the company her grandfather, W.S. “Sylvester” Stuckey Sr., first founded in 1937 as a roadside pecan stand in Eastman, Georgia. As the third generation to lead the business, Stuckey is often on the road, giving a presentation in Houston one week and attending the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago the next, all while sharing her travels on behalf of the company on social media.
EASTMAN, GA
Eater

A Recipe for Romesco Verde That Makes Crudites Pop

Given our love of dips at Eater, we were thrilled to find this recipe for crudites with romesco sauce in Please Wait to Be Tasted, the new cookbook from the team behind the beloved Hudson, New York, restaurant Lil’ Deb’s Oasis. A giant platter of romesco sauce fringed with raw vegetables is arguably the apotheosis of dip, and one that translates beautifully to outdoor entertaining. Here, as chefs and authors Carla Kaya Perez-Gallardo, Hannah Black, and Wheeler write, the classic Catalonian sauce is made with “pistachios, green bell peppers, and parsley to give it garden goddess qualities.” It’s perfect for this time of year, when vegetables are particularly bountiful. The Lil’ Deb’s team has plenty of suggestions for which ones to use, but the only rule of thumb is to go where inspiration takes you — so long as you take some care in preparing the crudites for presentation. Raw vegetables need love too, after all.
HUDSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy